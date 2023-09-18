South Alabama football

South Alabama WR Shamar Sandgren celebrates win over Oklahoma State

 Scott Donaldson/Courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

Only days removed from its dominating 33-7 victory at Oklahoma State, just the second win in program history over an opponent from a Power 5 conference (the other being a 21-20 win at Mississippi State in 2016), South Alabama’s football team now shifts its focus to this Saturday’s home game against Central Michigan.

The Jaguars, 2-1 on the year, will face Central Michigan in a 4 p.m. game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Chippewas are 1-2 on the year with a three-point home win over New Hampshire and road losses at Michigan State (31-7) and Notre Dame (41-17). This will be only the second time the two teams have met with the Jags claiming a 38-24 road victory last season.

