Only days removed from its dominating 33-7 victory at Oklahoma State, just the second win in program history over an opponent from a Power 5 conference (the other being a 21-20 win at Mississippi State in 2016), South Alabama’s football team now shifts its focus to this Saturday’s home game against Central Michigan.
The Jaguars, 2-1 on the year, will face Central Michigan in a 4 p.m. game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Chippewas are 1-2 on the year with a three-point home win over New Hampshire and road losses at Michigan State (31-7) and Notre Dame (41-17). This will be only the second time the two teams have met with the Jags claiming a 38-24 road victory last season.
South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said he hopes the Jags have put the Oklahoma State win behind them and are focusing on a physical Central Michigan team that will arrive in Mobile this weekend.
“I hope momentum is what we’re carrying over and not an overinflated ego,” Wommack said. “The way we have built this program culturally, details, operating at what we call a neutral mindset — not overly positive, not overly negative; it is what it is and it’s going to take what it takes. …It is a challenge, and it’s something that I expect us to answer the bell and play well Saturday.”
That being said, Wommack said he was pleased with the performance of his team at Oklahoma State.
“Very pleased with the way that we’re trending in terms of the execution of our football team,” he said. “We’re playing with a lot more consistency than what we showed in the first week, particularly in the first half. In our first two games we did not play particularly well in the first half on offense or defense. I thought we took a big step forward in terms of preparation in the week of practice, showing up early on game day, and we need to continue that trend.
“The challenge here has always been to operate with consistency and I think we took steps in the right direction in 2022 to play a more consistent style of football but when you have a game like we had against a Power 5 opponent, when you take care of business and dominate and execute, the expectation is that we can continue to do that. It shows up in the week of practice and the level of us stacking great practices on top of each other, stacking great reps on top of each other and then ultimately that turns into game day execution.”
NOTEBOOK: On Monday, South Alabama was selected as the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) team of the Week. The Jags were selected over other teams under consideration that included Florida, Missouri and Miami of Ohio. It is the second time in program history the Jags have been honored with the Team of the Week selection. … Kickoff for the Jags’ Sept. 30 game at James Madison, which will be South Alabama’s first Sun Belt Conference game of the year, has been set at 11 a.m. CDT. The game has been picked up for national TV broadcast and will be carried on ESPNU. Last week, James Madison defeated Troy on the road 16-14. … South Alabama now has four players likely to miss the remainder of the season — defensive lineman Ed Smith, wide receiver Devin Voisin, running back Braylon McReynolds and safety Keith Gallmon. There is the possibility McReynolds, who suffered a broken clavicle against Tulane, could return late in the year or possibly for a bowl game should the Jags earn an invitation. Gallmon suffered a pectoral muscle injury, the same injury that sidelined him all last season but this is the other pectoral muscle. Voison suffered a knee injury in the win over Southeastern Louisiana. Smith suffered a knee injury during preseason workouts and has already undergone surgery to repair the injury.
