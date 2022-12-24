South Alabama quarterback Desmond Trotter, who served as the backup to starter Carter Bradley this past season, announced via his Twitter account he is placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
In announcing his decision, Trotter also left the door open for a possible return to the Jaguars next season.
His Twitter post read as follows:
“First off I would like to thank God for putting me in the position I am today to do what I love. I am beyond grateful for USA taking me in and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing college football. To the city of Mobile, Jaguar Nation, and my teammates thank you for the unconditional love and support these past few years, I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. USA will always have a place in my heart. After all things considered and talks with my family and God, I would like to announce that I will be entering my name in the transfer portal as a GRAD Transfer with ONE year of eligibility. I will be exploring my options and opportunities with a possibility of returning to USA!”
This past season Trotter appeared in five of South Alabama’s 13 games. He carried the ball six times for 27 yards and no touchdowns, while connecting on 15 of 20 pass attempts for 144 yards and no scores.
Trotter, the grandson of former Alabama and NFL great Ozzie Newsome, is a popular player among his teammates and has been lauded by the Jags’ coaching staff for his preparation and abilities and providing the team with a strong option in the No. 2 quarterback position.
He had played in 27 games over the past four seasons, including posting 16 starts. He did not have any starts this past season when the Jags posted a 10-3 record, losing the New Orleans Bowl Wednesday night to Western Kentucky.
He graduated from Shades Valley in Birmingham and was redshirted in 2018, his first season on campus. He played in seven games, starting four in 2019, then played in 10 games, starting each of those games, in 2020. In 2021 he appeared in five games playing behind Jake Bentley but received two starts when Bentley was out with an injury.
For his career, Trotter has passed for 3,477 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 281 yards and three scores.
He becomes the third member of this past season’s South Alabama team to enter the transfer portal, joining another quarterback, Eli Gainey, who was the first to declare, and wide receiver Nae’Saan Dickerson. Neither Gainey nor Dickerson played this season. They both have three years of eligibility remaining.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.