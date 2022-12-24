South Alabama football

QB Desmond Trotter

 Bobby McDuffie/courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

South Alabama quarterback Desmond Trotter, who served as the backup to starter Carter Bradley this past season, announced via his Twitter account he is placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

In announcing his decision, Trotter also left the door open for a possible return to the Jaguars next season.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.