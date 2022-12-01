South Alabama athletics director Dr. Joel Erdmann announced Thursday a contract extension for second-year head coach Kane Wommack. The contract will keep Wommack with South Alabama through the 2028 season.
Wommack received a raise with the new deal that will pay him $810,000 annually for five years. There are also incentive clause built into the contract, as well as a buyout structure.
"Unquestionably well-deserved," Erdmann said of Wommack's new deal. "I deeply appreciate Kane's service to the university as our head football coach and I can't wait to see what our future years hold."
Erdmann said Wommack's salary and length of contract "puts him within an appropriate standing within the Sun Belt Conference."
South Alabama (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) is coming off the best FBS season in school history under Wommack who guided the Jags to their third bowl game in school history this season. The Jags are 15-9 under Wommack in his two seasons in Mobile, and set records for overall wins and conference wins on their way to a share of the West Division title in the Sun Belt Conference this season.
The Jags are awaiting their opponent and bowl destination that will be announced on ESPN on Sunday.
Wommack, 35, arrived at South Alabama after three seasons at Indiana, the last two as defensive coordinator. He had also served as defensive coordinator at South Alabama for former head coach Joey Jones for two seasons.
