McGill-Toolen football head coach Norman Joseph has been fired, it was announced on Friday. Joseph spent two seasons on the job, posting a 12-10 overall record.
“Coach Joseph is a man of true Christian character,” said McGill-Toolen president Bry Shields in a press release. “We appreciate his service to our school, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.
“We believe now is the time for our football program to move forward under new leadership. Therefore, we will begin immediately to search for the best person to guide our players to success on and off the playing field.”
Joseph, who met with the team Friday, told Lagniappe he was surprised and disappointed with the decision. He said he was given no reason for the decision by school officials.
“As far as I’m concerned, I had a great time,” Joseph said. “I enjoyed the players, I enjoyed the coaches, I enjoyed the faculty and staff that is there, (they were) very supportive.
“I felt like there were some things that just needed to be changed for the better. And I felt like we had done those things and we had a lot of those things in place, but nobody see those. That’s what I told the team. We have laid the foundation but nobody sees the foundation. It’s just like a house, nobody sees the foundation that you lay on a house, all they see is the finished product. But if the foundation isn’t solid the house is going to crumble and I know how to build and how to create a foundation and how to build a house. But everybody just looks at the Ws and Ls (wins and losses). They’re not looking at what is being built because they can’t see it. … But the players see it. They know. And the coaches see it because they are part of it.”
McGill posted a 5-5 overall record this season and 4-4 mark in Class 6A, Region 1. The Yellow Jackets started the season 4-2 but lost three of their final four games of the year, those losses coming to playoff semifinalist Theodore, perennial power Spanish Fort and state champion Saraland, all teams that reached the playoffs this season. Joseph led McGill to a 7-5 record in his first season at the school, reaching the second round of the playoffs, losing to Hueytown which reached the state title game that year.
Joseph arrived at McGill after a season as offensive coordinator at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge. Most of his coaching career has been spent on the collegiate level, including head coaching stints at Belhaven (1998-2000), Louisiana College (2004) and Mississippi College (2009-13).
McGill will now be searching for its sixth head coach since 2011. Bart Sessions was 34-5 at the school from 2011-13, followed by Caleb Ross who was 30-8 from 2014-16. Ross led the Jackets to the state championship in 2015, beating Spanish Fort 14-12, then back to the title game in 2016, losing to Hoover 17-7. Earnest Hill was head coach from 2017-20 and led the Jackets to the title game in 2017, the school’s third consecutive trip to the championship game, losing to Hoover 48-20. Hill left the school to become running backs coach at South Alabama on Kane Wommack’s first staff.
Joseph said he believes the pieces are in place for McGill to have success in the future and he noted the youth of the team this past season, pointing out the offensive line consisted of sophomores and juniors. He also spoke to the fact the team had five different quarterbacks in his two seasons, losing one who transferred to another school, another to injury and another who decided to concentrate on golf instead of continuing to play football.
“If you play sophomores in 6A this region you’re going to take some lumps, and we were playing against some very experienced linemen,” Joseph said. “I have been through five quarterbacks; people don’t look at that, they forget that. … I felt like we had a lot of things in place. We went through some growing pains. We were fortunate to win five ball games.
“… I’ll say this, our lower level programs have tons of players in them. … We had discipline, we had integrity in our program and there were positive feelings and attitudes … and somebody else is going to reap the benefits.”
Joseph is the second football head coach in the Lagniappe coverage area to be fired or step down from his position in recent days. Bayside Academy is also seeking a new head coach after Phil Lazenby, citing a lack of support, stepped down after 16 seasons at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.