Former McGill-Toolen head coach Norman Joseph

McGill-Toolen football head coach Norman Joseph has been fired, it was announced on Friday. Joseph spent two seasons on the job, posting a 12-10 overall record.

“Coach Joseph is a man of true Christian character,” said McGill-Toolen president Bry Shields in a press release. “We appreciate his service to our school, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

