After 16 seasons leading the program, Phil Lazenby is out as head football coach at Bayside Academy, it was revealed on Friday.
Lazenby, who led the Admirals to a 6-5 record and the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state playoffs, produced a 115-72 record during his time at the school.
Lazenby said eroding support led him to “step down” as the Admirals’ head coach. But he also noted he is not retiring and it is his hope to be coaching again next fall, whether as a head coach or an assistant coach and his plan is to do so in this area.
In a telephone interview with Lagniappe, Lazenby said he had hoped to return for at least one more season as the Admirals’ head coach, but a discussion with Bayside head of school Dr. Scott Phillipps led to him stepping down as the school’s head football coach.
“I had gone to talk with him probably early fall and he said there was just a little grumbling going around about my old-fashioned ways or whatever,” Lazenby said. “I didn’t think much of it. And then I went to talk to him a couple of weeks before the end of season and he said to come back and talk to him after Thanksgiving. I came in this past week on Monday.
“... Basically, he capitulated to them. He’s a brand new headmaster, a brand new head of school, and I know he was probably put on the spot. So I just said, I’ll just step down. When you start losing the support of some of your parents and some of the people in charge of the school it’s best to just step away.”
Later Friday, Phillipps sent a message to Bayside parents. The message read:
Dear Bayside Family:
I wanted to let you know that Coach Phil Lazenby stepped down today as our head football coach. Coach Lazenby was inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2019 and earned his 200th career victory this year. He has made the state playoffs 14 times in the past 16 years and led the Admirals to the State Championship game in 2015.
More importantly, however, he has had an indelible and lasting effect on our students and our entire school community. Coach Laz has done far more than win football games: he has molded young men and helped prepare them for life. He is a man of great character and integrity, and Bayside is a better place because of his dedication and commitment.
We will formally acknowledge Coach Lazenby’s significant impact at a later date, but for now, please join me in congratulating him on all he has done for our children.
Dr. Scott Phillipps.
As Phillipps noted, Lazenby led the Admirals to the state playoffs 14 of his 16 seasons as head coach. Aside from reaching the title game in 2015, he also led the team to three third-round (quarterfinals) appearances in 2010, 2013 and 2016.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
