LendingTree Bowl

L to R: Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren, Southern Miss head coach Will Hall

 Tommy Hicks

As two programs looking ahead to better days, the LendingTree Bowl serves as a big step for Southern Miss and Rice. The teams, former members of Conference USA (C-USA), where Rice still resides, enter the postseason looking for momentum to carry into next season.

The teams, who were originally scheduled to play in the regular season but the matchup was erased when Southern Miss (USM) moved from C-USA to the Sun Belt Conference in July, are familiar foes, both teams having won six times in their previous 12 meetings. The Golden Eagles finished the year with a 6-6 record, while Rice finished at 5-7. Last season, Rice defeated USM 24-19 in Houston.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

