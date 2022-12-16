As two programs looking ahead to better days, the LendingTree Bowl serves as a big step for Southern Miss and Rice. The teams, former members of Conference USA (C-USA), where Rice still resides, enter the postseason looking for momentum to carry into next season.
The teams, who were originally scheduled to play in the regular season but the matchup was erased when Southern Miss (USM) moved from C-USA to the Sun Belt Conference in July, are familiar foes, both teams having won six times in their previous 12 meetings. The Golden Eagles finished the year with a 6-6 record, while Rice finished at 5-7. Last season, Rice defeated USM 24-19 in Houston.
Kickoff for the 24th annual LendingTree Bowl is set for 4:45 p.m. CST at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN.
“We’re excited to get Southern Miss back in the postseason,” Golden Eagles’ head coach Will Hall said. “That’s a big deal for us. It really is. To get here in Year 2, it’s been a battle in every way and it’s been a very tough build. We’ve gotten it back to this point and poured the foundation, if you will, that we feel we can build a real football program of it now. The future is very bright at Southern Miss and this game is a big deal. … We’re pumped to be here and we’re fired up about (Saturday) night.”
Hall is in his second season at USM and said reaching a bowl game this season is a positive step forward for the program.
“I think anytime you’re building a program, and we’ve said all week long, whether we win or lose this game we’re not there,” he said. “We’ve got to keep working, we’ve got to keep recruiting, we’ve got to keep building. But it would be another check mark. There are steps you have to go through when you’re trying to build a program to a championship standard.
“First of all, getting back in the postseason is a check mark, and if we could win a bowl game versus a really good opponent … would be another step in the right direction for us and would be something we could brag about in recruiting and it’s something that we need to get done here, and we understand that.”
Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren is in his fifth season leading the Owls’ program. He has produced a 16-38 record during that time.
“We’ve had great games in the past and I really think tomorrow will be another one,” Bloomgren said. “I think the challenge is the coaching staff; that’s the one thing that jumps off the film. The game is not going to be played by the coaches, we know that, but when you talk about their players, if you would tell me (USM running back) Frank Gore would be academically ineligible I would sleep a lot better tonight. … He’s just an outstanding football player and he’s such an outstanding weapon. But I also think it’s because he has been coached so well.”
This marks Rice’s first bowl appearance since 2014 when the Owls defeated Fresno State 30-6 in the Hawaii Bowl. They are making their LendingTree Bowl debut. Southern Miss is making its third appearance in the Mobile bowl game, having won the Mobile Alabama Bowl in 2000 when now-Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly was the USM quarterback and threw a touchdown pass with eight seconds to play to lead the Golden Eagles to a 28-21 win over TCU. USM also won the 2007 GMAC Bowl 31-19 over Arkansas State. The program’s most recent bowl outing was the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl which it lost to Tulane 30-13.
Rice is averaging 370.2 yards of total offense a game while Southern Miss produces 322.5. The USM defense allows 367.8 yards while the Owls allow 377.4. USM averages 24.3 points a game and Rice averages 25.3, while the USM defense allows 23.5 points and Rice allows 33.8.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
