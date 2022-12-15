It’s the final high school game of the year in the state — and the final high school game ever for its participants — as local players and others from across the state prepare for Friday night’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) North-South All-Star Game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Kickoff for the game, which features 37-player rosters filled by out-going seniors, is set for 7 p.m.
Almost half of the South roster is filled by players from the Mobile-Baldwin area, covering almost every position group.
Interviews with some of the players note their excitement about playing in the game while also recognizing what the game and the moment represents in terms of their high school careers.
“I was just talking to (former Fairhope player now at South Alabama) Blayne Myrick about it, about how it’s getting me ready for the speed of the (college) game really,” said Fairhope quarterback Caden Creel, a Jacksonville State commit. “Just being out here with other guys that are going to play D1 or D2, the game is so much faster.”
Immediately following the game, Creel, a dual threat quarterback, will turn his attention to getting ready for his college career. He said he’s looking forward to heading to Jacksonville State and his future there.
“I’m committed to Jacksonville State and I’m really looking forward to it — (head coach) Rich Rod (Rodriguez), Rod Smith, all of them, that’s the creators of the spread offense which is my deal,” he said. “I’m really excited about that; spread it out, run the option, scramble a little bit, just do what I do. I’m really excited about it.”
UMS-Wright running back Cole Blaylock has joined his South teammates practicing at South Alabama this week, giving him a chance to work on the field where he’ll play next season as a South Alabama commit.
“It’s exciting. It’s just making me fall in love more with this field,” Blaylock said.
Still, Blaylock said he’s soaking up all this North-South game has to offer.
“It’s bittersweet and sad to see it go (high school career), but it’s on to the next thing,” Blaylock said.
Another South Alabama commit, McGill-Toolen wide receiver Anthony Eager, is also on the South roster.
“It’s an achievement knowing that I was nominated out of everybody in the state,” he said of his selection to play in the game. “It feels good. … It’s kind of nerve-wracking and kind of sad at the same time (that game is his final high school game). I’ve just got to go out here and do what I do.”
Orange Beach defensive back Chris Pearson echoed the thoughts of his teammates and said he’s excited to be a part of the game.
“It feels good to play in my last high school game,” he said. “I just want to come out and enjoy it and show my skill set to everyone who’s out here. We’ve got good players to go against and I just want to ball out.”
On Saturday at 4 p.m., Pearson, who originally committed to UAB but recently announced he had decommitted and had re-opened his recruitment, said he will announce his college choice.
The players interviewed said they feel positive heading into Friday’s game the South will emerge as the victor.
“Everybody is pretty close, so I’m pretty confident,” Creel said. “I’m anxious to see what we’ll do together. You never really know until it’s game time.” Blaylock said, “We have a lot of really, really talented athletes. I’m excited to play and to see how it goes.”
Eager was more specific.
“We look pretty good. I think we should win this,” he said.
