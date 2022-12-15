Reese's Senior Bowl

Mobile’s Carlton Martial, who broke the all-time record for career tackles in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) play this season, has accepted an invitation to play in this season’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Troy linebacker, who will play his final college game Friday when he and his Trojan teammates take on Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, accepted the invitation on Thursday.

