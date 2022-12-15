Mobile’s Carlton Martial, who broke the all-time record for career tackles in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) play this season, has accepted an invitation to play in this season’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.
The Troy linebacker, who will play his final college game Friday when he and his Trojan teammates take on Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, accepted the invitation on Thursday.
The former McGill-Toolen standout, who was a walk-on at Troy who quickly earned a scholarship, has 121 tackles this season, 45 of those being solo stops. That gives him 564 tackles for his career, more than any player in FBS history. He also produced 3.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in helping Troy to a 10-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference play that gave Troy a share of the West Division crown.
The Trojans won the Sun Belt title, defeating Coastal Carolina in the league championship game.
For his career, Martial has 564 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 51 tackles for a loss, eight forced fumbles, six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles.
The 5-foot-9, 210-pounder was selected as the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and became only the second player in Sun Belt history to earn four first-team all-conference honors, joining T.Y. Hilton of Florida International (as a punt returner). Martial also was a finalist for the Burlsworth Award this year, an award that selects the top former walk-on in college football. It marked the second consecutive year he was a finalist for the honor.
Friday’s Cure Bowl at Explora Stadium in Orlando features the Trojans against UTSA in a 3 p.m. game. Both teams enter the bowl game on 10-game win streaks. UTSA is ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Troy is ranked No. 23.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
