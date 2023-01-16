McGill-Toolen has filled its football head coaching vacancy with the hiring of David Faulkner.
Faulkner, who has spent the past season as a special assistant to head coach Neal Brown at West Virginia, replaces Norman Joseph, who was fired after two seasons on the job.
The announcement was made by McGill-Toolen athletics director Bill Griffin in an email Monday morning.
Faulkner’s past season was spent assisting the head coach, assistant athletics director for football operations and the football staff with internal matters pertaining to the day-to-day operations of the football program.
A press conference formally announcing Faulkner as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach will be held next week, according to Griffin.
Prior to joining the West Virginia staff Faulkner was offensive coordinator at Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. He has also served as director of player personnel and high school relations at Troy University for two years (2019-21). He joined the Troy staff following seven years as the head coach at Enterprise High School, where he led the Wildcats to four playoff appearances. He was named Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A Coach of the Year following a 10-2 run in 2016.
Prior to taking over at Enterprise, Faulkner led Fairhope to a 28-9 record over three seasons, culminating with a 10-3 record in 2011. The Pirates made three straight postseason appearances and won four playoff games. Fairhope had won just three playoff games over the previous 20 years combined.
Faulklner spent two seasons (2007-08) as the offensive coordinator at Foley under current University of Alabama special assistant to the head coach Todd Watson. The Lions posted a combined 22-3 record and won a region title during his tenure.
He also coached four seasons (2003-06) at Hoover where he spent one season coaching the defensive backs before coaching the quarterbacks and taking over as the offensive coordinator for the final two years.Faulkner began his coaching career at Clarke County (1998-99) in Grove Hill. After two seasons, he moved to Alma Bryant where he served as offensive coordinator (2000) and eventually head coach for one season (2001). He spent one season at Prattville in 2002, helping the Lions to a 12-2 record and a spot in the semifinals.
Under Joseph, McGill posted a 12-10 record over the five seasons, including a 5-5 record in Class 6A this past season. The Yellow Jackets failed to make the playoffs this past season.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
