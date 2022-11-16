Mobile Christian at one time this season was 0-7 and any talk of reaching the playoffs was a mere whisper, if mentioned at all. The Leopards had been a Top 10 team in Class 3A and had won four of those first seven games, but a ruling by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) the team had used an ineligible player led to those wins being forfeited.
The Leopards won their final three games of the regular season, all region games, and won the tiebreaker for the fourth and final spot from Region 1 in the state playoffs. They are taking advantage of that opportunity. Mobile Christian defeated previously unbeaten Houston Academy in the first round and last week defeated Trinity Presbyterian in second-round play to advance to this week's quarterfinal game at Pike County.
With last week's win, Mobile Christian was named the Lagniappe Team of the Week award, which is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, the team was presented with its Lagniappe Team of the Week banner. Deputy Bryant Kimbrough was on hand to present the Leopards with their Team of the Week banner.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
