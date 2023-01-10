Prep football

The coaching carousel continues to turn in the Lagniappe coverage area. Murphy is looking to replace head football coach John McKenzie, the former Vigor head coach, who is now also the former Murphy head coach. On Tuesday night he was approved by the Tuscaloosa City School Board as the new head coach at Paul Bryant High School.

McKenzie spent one season at Murphy, posting a 2-7 record last year. He arrived at Murphy after two seasons at Vigor, including the 2021 season in which the Wolves won the Class 4A state championship and posted a 14-1 record. 

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

