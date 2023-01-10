The coaching carousel continues to turn in the Lagniappe coverage area. Murphy is looking to replace head football coach John McKenzie, the former Vigor head coach, who is now also the former Murphy head coach. On Tuesday night he was approved by the Tuscaloosa City School Board as the new head coach at Paul Bryant High School.
McKenzie spent one season at Murphy, posting a 2-7 record last year. He arrived at Murphy after two seasons at Vigor, including the 2021 season in which the Wolves won the Class 4A state championship and posted a 14-1 record.
His hiring at Murphy came after McKenzie was placed on administrative leave by the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) a few weeks after the state championship game. He remained on administrative leave for the remainder of the school year and then was named head coaching at Murphy.
In two seasons at Vigor, McKenzie was 19-6. In three years as a head coach in the area he was 21-13. He takes over a Paul Bryant team that posted a 1-9 record last season.
Murphy has not reached the playoffs since 2019 and has just one winning season over the past six seasons. The Panthers have won just two games in each of the past two seasons.
Murphy now joins three other schools in the Lagniappe coverage area searching for a new head football coach — McGill-Toolen, Bayside Academy and Blount. Area schools Citronelle and Clarke County are also searching for a new heads coach.
Bayside Academy parted ways with Phil Lazenby, who had led the Admirals’ program for 16 seasons; McGill-Toolen parted ways with Norman Joseph, its head coach the past two seasons; and Blount parted ways with Josh Harris after just one season and a 3-7 record, setting thee stage for a fourth head coach at the school in as many seasons.
Bayside Academy athletics director Scott Phillips said it is the aim of the school’s search committee to have a new head coach in place by the first of February if not sooner. McGill-Toolen athletics director Bill Griffin said the interview process is currently underway. Blount principal Jerome Woods said he wants to have a new head coach by next week.
Lazenby posted a 115-72 record during his time at Bayside. The Admirals made the playoffs 13 of his 16 seasons and finished last season 6-5, losing in the first round of the playoffs to 13-1 and then-No. 1-ranked Montgomery Catholic. Lazenby is only the second head coach in the school’s young history. D.D. Thompson coached the team from 2001-06, posting as 22-33 record in those six seasons. Overall, the program has a 137-105 record. Under Lazenby, the Admirals produced nine seasons of seven or mor wins and reached the Class 3A state championship game in 2015, losing to Piedmont.
At McGill, Joseph was 5-5 last season and 12-10 overall in two years at the school. This past season ended a string of seven consecutive playoff appearances for the Yellow Jackets, including three appearances in the state championship game, winning the title under Caleb Ross in 2015. McGill has reached the playoffs in 22 of its past 24 seasons.
Prior to Joseph’s arrival, McGill posted a 40-8 record under Earnest Hill in four seasons, with Ross leading the program to a record of 30-8 in his three seasons at the helm, including the state title in 2015. Bart Sessions led McGill to a record of 34-5 in three years as head coach.
Blount was led by Lev Holly for six seasons but he took a job with MCPSS prior to the start of the 2021 season, leading to coordinator Dedrick Sumpter being named interim head coach. The team went 3-7 and Harris was hired for the 2022 season. The team again was 3-7.
The head coaching turnover this season has been far less than in past seasons, though according to who fills the spots at Bayside, McGill, Blount and Murphy there could be other area schools faced with the task of filling a vacancy as the school’s head football coach before the 2023 school year has ended.
Last season, 11 schools in the Lagniappe coverage area had new head football coaches. The list included Zach Golson at Mary G. Montgomery, Ham Barnett at St. Paul’s, Rodney Jordan at Satsuma, Antonio Coleman at Williamson, Markus Cook at Vigor, Renardo Jackson at LeFlore, Chase Smith at Spanish Fort, Jamey DuBose at Orange Beach, C.J. Herring at Chickasaw, Josh Harris at Blount, and John McKenzie at Murphy.
The previous year, 2021, there were eight new head football coaches at area schools — Philip Rivers at St. Michael, Mark Hudspeth at Gulf Shores, Melvin Pete Jr. at Williamson, Shon Burney at LeFlore, Joseph at McGill-Toolen, Bart Sessions at Alma Bryant, Bobby Parrish at Cottage Hill Christian and Dedrick Sumpter at Blount.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
