It could be getting hot in Mobile, as Grammy award-winning artist Nelly will perform at a Senior Bowl concert in February.
The artist is slated to perform a free concert to cap off the week of festivities leading up to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The concert is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3 at Cathedral Square.
Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy made the announcement at a press conference Friday afternoon and stressed the focus the game has had in expanding its reach throughout the area.
“For the last five years, one of the big missions of the Senior Bowl has been to grow this week out and give people outside the region and inside the city a reason to come and enjoy our game,” Nagy said. “We’re fired up to have Nelly come to Mobile for our free downtown concert at Cathedral Square.”
In addition to announcing the concert headliner, Nagy also announced the rest of the festivities for the week, starting with practices — which are open to the public — starting on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Practice times vary with the National Team taking the field from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the American Team practicing from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
On Thursday, the annual Senior Bowl Summit will be held at the Saengar Theatre at 6 p.m. The theme for this year’s summit is “Stage Divided: A night with the Tide and Tigers'', and will be moderated by football historian and Mobile native Ivan Maisel. Maisel will talk with former Alabama and Auburn greats about their greatest memories from their playing days.
A parade will take place on Friday, starting at 6 p.m. leading up to the concert at 8 p.m. and will travel from the Renaissance Hotel past Bienville Square. Fans will be able to take pictures with the players, see college mascots, local dignitaries and see the New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe.
As for the game itself, Nagy confirmed another Alabama player has been added to the roster as tight end Cameron Latu joins the mix. Latu becomes the third Crimson Tide player to join the roster along with DJ Dale and Byron Young.
The addition of Latu gives the game a roster count of 100 players. Nagy said he expects the roster to continue to expand in the coming weeks, but loves the way the roster currently stands.
“I think every position except for quarterback, we’ve got our top-rated guys,” Nagy said. “We expect 20 to 25 more players to accept and 10 to 15 of those are seniors. So we’re waiting on some juniors to declare.”
Currently, three quarterbacks are on the roster, but there is a possibility that two potential top-10 NFL Draft quarterbacks could accept an invite.
Nagy said they are currently waiting to hear back from Alabama’s Bryce Young and Kentucky’s Will Levis on whether or not they will accept their invites. Young, a junior, is eligible to play in the game since he has already graduated from the University of Alabama.
“Quarterbacks take longer for some reason,” Nagy said. “We didn’t get Justin Herbert until after the Rose Bowl, Jalen Hurts gave us a verbal commitment but didn’t want us to announce until after his bowl game. But overall those guys just take a little longer.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
