The best way to stop an explosive offense is to keep the ball away. Fortunately for Theodore, the Bobcats have the kind of players who can do exactly that.
Theodore used a ball-control offense to keep Hueytown under control in recording a 29-18 win Friday in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A football playoffs. The top-ranked Bobcats are 12-0 for the first time in school history and will host Region 1 rival St. Paul’s Friday night for a spot in the state semifinals.
It’s still possible the Bobcats could reach the state championship game without ever having to play a road game in the playoffs.
Theodore raced to a 22-0 lead before Hueytown could get its offense going. In the first quarter, the Bobcats ran 26 plays to just one for the Golden Gopher.
Eventually, reigning 6A Back of the Year Earl Woods got the Hueytown offense going, but led by Travis Bendolph, the Theodore defense made just enough plays to keep the Bobcats in front.
Brayden Jenkins was again the workhorse for Theodore, rushing 35 times for 177 yards. He scored two touchdowns on runs of 3 and 8 yards, while quarterback Cam Rigby scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards.
“That was a great ballgame,” said Theodore head coach Eric Collier. “We made some defensive adjustments in the second half that really helped. We beat a championship football team that knows how to win big games on the road.”
The Bobcats beat St. Paul’s 16-3 on Oct. 11 at home. The 16 points marked the lowest offensive output of the season for the Bobcats.
