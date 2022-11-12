Prep football

The best way to stop an explosive offense is to keep the ball away. Fortunately for Theodore, the Bobcats have the kind of players who can do exactly that. 

Theodore used a ball-control offense to keep Hueytown under control in recording a 29-18 win Friday in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A football playoffs. The top-ranked Bobcats are 12-0 for the first time in school history and will host Region 1 rival St. Paul’s Friday night for a spot in the state semifinals.

