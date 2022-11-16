USA Men’s Basketball

South Alabama guard Tyrell "Turbo" Jones (0) drives to basket

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

A crowd of close to 8,000 fans ignored the 9 p.m. start time Tuesday night and traveled to the Mitchell Center to see No. 18-ranked Alabama play the home team South Alabama Jaguars in men’s basketball. What they saw was a strong defensive effort by the Crimson Tide, an emerging star in Alabama freshman Brandon Miller and a South Alabama team suffering a terrible perimeter shooting night in a 65-55 Alabama victory.

Alabama took the lead from the start, jumping in front 12-4 in the early going, and never allowed the Jags back in the game. At one time, South Alabama trailed by 20 points but carved away at that deficit to draw within eight points, though the Jags could get no closer.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

