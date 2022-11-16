A crowd of close to 8,000 fans ignored the 9 p.m. start time Tuesday night and traveled to the Mitchell Center to see No. 18-ranked Alabama play the home team South Alabama Jaguars in men’s basketball. What they saw was a strong defensive effort by the Crimson Tide, an emerging star in Alabama freshman Brandon Miller and a South Alabama team suffering a terrible perimeter shooting night in a 65-55 Alabama victory.
Alabama took the lead from the start, jumping in front 12-4 in the early going, and never allowed the Jags back in the game. At one time, South Alabama trailed by 20 points but carved away at that deficit to draw within eight points, though the Jags could get no closer.
The one stat that stands out from the game is South Alabama’s 3-point shooting chart, which noted the Jags made just two of 23 attempts from behind the arc. Both of those baskets were made by Owen Smith. South Alabama outscored the Tide in the paint (36-22) and in points off turnovers (17-7) but those advantages were not enough to overcome Alabama’s other strengths, particularly the Tide’s rebounding abilities, where it owned a whopping 63-40 edge. Alabama committed 21 turnovers, compared to just nine turnovers by the Jags.
“I’m proud of our guys,” South Alabama head coach Richie Riley said. “I love my team. I wouldn’t trade them for anybody. I think we are going to be right there, we are going to continue to keep getting better. We’re not going to go 2-of-23 from three very often, especially with the quality looks we were getting. But, I’m proud of my team and the fight we showed late. Wish we would have played better, but you got to give Alabama credit.”
Alabama didn’t set the world on fire with its field goal shooting either, hitting just 32.4 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from 3-point range, but those figures bettered the marks produced by South Alabama — 29.6 percent from the floor and 8.7 percent from 3-point range.
“This is a good road win,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “It is our first road game of the year and offensively we were not very good for large stretches of the game; way too many turnovers and didn’t hit a shot for a while there. Offensive rebounding saved us there, which it has for a good part of the year, particularly in our first game and this game, so it was huge for (Noah) Clowney to get eight offensive boards himself and 15 rebounds. That was huge.”
Alabama was led by Miller, who had 19 points and eight rebounds, while Mark Sears had nine points and four boards. Clowney added eight points to his 15 rebounds, Nimari Burnett had seven points and four rebounds, Noah Gurley had eight points and seven boards and Jaden Bradley added seven points.
Isaiah Moore led South Alabama with 20 points. He also had three rebounds. Kevin Samuel added nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds, with Tyrell “Turbo” Jones scoring nine points, White scoring six points and Greg Parham III scoring six points.
“I am appreciative of Nate bringing his team down here,” Riley said. “It means a lot to our city, it means a lot to basketball in the state. We’re trying to grow basketball in the state of Alabama. For them to come to Mobile and to play us in the Mitchell Center for the first time ever, it means a lot to me. He’s a really good friend and a great coach. What they are doing up there is really special. For us to have a night like this is incredible.”
As for the atmosphere in the Mitchell Center, South Alabama’s Moore said it was special.
“The environment was beautiful,” he noted. “It was everything I prayed for. I’ve never played in an environment like this. I liked it, it gave me a lot of energy.”
South Alabama, now 1-2 on the season, hits the road again. The Jags play at Oklahoma Friday night at 7 p.m. CST. Alabama returns to Tuscaloosa to play another in-state opponent, Jacksonville State. The teams meet Friday at 8 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama now owns a 4-1 lead in its all-time series against South Alabama, having also won games in 2022, 2010 and 1998, while South Alabama's lone win over the Tide came in the NCAA Tournament in 1989 on an 86-84 decision when Jeff Hodge hit a 3-pointer in the waning moments.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.