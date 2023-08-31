Week 2 of the prep football season gets started tonight (Thursday, Aug. 31) with a pair of games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. As it turns out, both games are compelling for separate reasons.
The only local game features LeFlore taking on Williamson at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Williamson is looking to bounce back following a 41-2 loss to Mary G. Montgomery (MGM) last Friday night while LeFlore is looking to add to a new streak — a winning streak — after defeating Chickasaw 33-6 last week, ending a 23-game losing skid that began in October of the 2020 season.
MGM, ranked No. 9 in Class 7A this week following the win over Williamson, travels to Troy to face Charles Henderson, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 5A. The game is the first of the season for Charles Henderson, which was idle last week.
A few Friday games stand out this week as well:
UMS-Wright at T.R. Miller: The Bulldogs are coming off a 14-7 loss to “Battle of Old Shell Road” rival St. Paul’s and this week hit the road to face perennially strong T.R. Miller, which is ranked No. 9 in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 4A poll. UMS, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, aims to turn things around Friday night.
Blount at Spanish Fort: Both teams suffered losses in their season-openers, Blount falling to Vigor in the “Battle of Prichard” while Spanish Fort lost to Fairhope. The Leopards couldn’t get any offense going in its 26-6 loss to Vigor but showed flashes of good things under new head coach Ramon Nelson. Spanish Fort failed to score in the second half of a 17-14 loss to Fairhope. This game holds importance for both teams.
McGill-Toolen at St. Paul’s: First-year head coach David Faulkner and his McGill-Toolen team played well defensively in a 21-0 loss to Montgomery-Catholic, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 4A, giving up two late touchdowns in what, for the most part, was a close game. The Yellow Jackets now must travel to St. Paul’s to face the Saints who are coming off a big rivalry win over UMS-Wright. This is Lagniappe’s Game of the Week.
B.C. Rain at Vigor: The Red Raiders of B.C. Rain picked up a win over Excel to start the season, while Vigor was in control from start to finish in its “Battle of Prichard” matchup with Blount. Keeping the win streak going is the aim of both teams and it is a Class 5A, Region 1 game, increasing the importance of the matchup. B.C. Rain received votes in this week’s Class 5A ASWA poll but is not ranked.
Cottage Hill at Satsuma: Cottage Hill, under new head coach Carvel Jones, dropped its season-opener to Escambia County and now heads to Satsuma, which won its first game of the year, beating McIntosh 26-6. The Gators, who were 1-9 the past two seasons, are looking to keep their winning streak going.
Here is this week’s schedule of prep football games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
