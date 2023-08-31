Prep football

Week 2 of the prep football season gets started tonight (Thursday, Aug. 31) with a pair of games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. As it turns out, both games are compelling for separate reasons.

The only local game features LeFlore taking on Williamson at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Williamson is looking to bounce back following a 41-2 loss to Mary G. Montgomery (MGM) last Friday night while LeFlore is looking to add to a new streak — a winning streak — after defeating Chickasaw 33-6 last week, ending a 23-game losing skid that began in October of the 2020 season.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

