The final month of the college football regular season has arrived and the state of Alabama’s five Division 1 programs — Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama, Troy and UAB — each have four remaining games, games that will be important for each of the teams.
Alabama, 7-1 overall and 4-1 in SEC play, is the favorite of many to win the SEC’s West Division crown, but that goal will not be given to the Crimson Tide. This Saturday Alabama travels to LSU and the following week makes a trip to Ole Miss, both teams ranked in the Top 25. If Alabama is to maintain its hopes of returning to the College Football Playoffs it must win both games and then finish out the regular season with wins at home against Austin Peay and arch rival Auburn.
Speaking of Auburn, just days after hiring new athletics director John Cohen from Mississippi State, firing head coach Bryan Harsin and other staff members and inserting for fan favorite running back Carnell “Cadillac” Williams as interim head coach, the Tigers, 3-5 overall but 1-4 in the SEC, heads to Mississippi State, another Top 25 opponent. Texas A&M, having its own struggles, visits Auburn the following week ahead of a visit by Western Kentucky and a trip to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl.
South Alabama earned bowl eligibility last week with a convincing win at Arkansas State in the rain and enters this week’s game at Georgia Southern, a place the Jaguars have never won, with a 6-2 overall record and 3-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference games. In their goal of winning the West Division crown the Jags will need some help as Troy must lose a league game in order for South Alabama to have a chance to get the West Division entry into the Sun Belt title game. And they have to win, too.
Troy, 6-2 and 4-1, heads to Louisiana this Saturday and has a conference home game against Louisiana-Monroe. The Trojans will close out the season with a non-conference home game against Army followed by a road game at Arkansas State. The Trojans are in the driver’s seat for the West Division crown thanks to its win over South Alabama.
UAB, with interim head coach Bryant Vincent, need two more wins to be bowl eligible. The Blazers are 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA games. This week they take on Texas-San Antonio before a trip to LSU. A home game against North Texas and a visit to Louisiana Tech will close out the regular season for UAB.
What are the predictions and bowl projections for the teams? There are differing views, of course.
In rankings of all Division 1 teams, from 1 through 131, Alabama is No. 5 by College Football News, No. 6 by CBS Sports and No. 7 by The Athletic. As for bowl projections for Alabama, The Athletic has the Tide in the Sugar Bowl against TCU as does 247Sports, Actions Sports and The Sporting News. Yahoo Sports and College Football News have Alabama playing in the Orange Bowl against North Carolina.
Auburn, needing three wins in its final four games to attain bowl eligibility, is not projected to play in the postseason by any of the five services noted here. The Tigers’ 1-131 rankings are No. 39 (College Football News), No. 73 (CBS Sports) and No. 66 (The Athletic).
South Alabama has some interesting bowl projections thus far. The Athletic has the Jags playing Buffalo in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, while 247Sports has them playing Liberty in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery. The Sporting News suggests the Jags will remain home and play Buffalo in the LendingTree Bowl, while Action Sports has South Alabama in Orlando’s Cure Bowl against Kent State and Yahoo Sports and College Football News places the Jags in the Cure Bowl against Air Force, a rematch of the 2016 Arizona Bowl, South Alabama’s most recent bowl appearance. The Jags’ rankings include No. 61 by College Football News, No. 59 by CBS Sports and No. 57 by The Athletic.
Troy also has some interesting matchups according to this list of bowl projections. College Football News and Yahoo Sports place the Trojans in the Camellia Bowl against Toledo. Action Sports sees the Trojans playing Texas-San Antonio in the New Orleans Bowl while The Athletic has them playing in New Orleans against Middle Tennessee. The Sporting News put Troy in the Gasparilla Bowl against Wyoming, 247Sports has it playing Texas A&M in the Birmingham Bowl. As for rankings, the Trojans hold the No. 43 spot with The Athletic, No. 45 with CBS Sports and No. 56 with College Football News.
The Blazers of UAB are slotted in the Hawaii Bowl against San Jose State by The Athletic, with The Sporting News placing them in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against App State. College Football News and Yahoo Sports both place the Blazers in the New Orleans Bowl against Coastal Carolina, while Action Sports puts them in the Gasparilla Bowl against Kansas. 247Sports does not have UAB playing in a bowl. In rankings, the Blazers are at No. 97 (College Football News), No. 78 (The Athletic) and No. 81 (CBS Sports).
As for the state’s three bowl games — LendingTree (Mobile), Birmingham and Camellia (Montgomery) — there are some scenarios predicted that do not include teams from the state. For the LendingTree Bowl those projections include Georgia Southern vs. Middle Tennessee (Action Sports), Louisiana vs. Miami of Ohio (Yahoo Sports, College Football News), Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Miss (247Sports) and Southern Miss vs. Ohio University (The Athletic).
The Camellia Bowl projections include Georgia Southern vs. Ball State (The Athletic), Toledo vs. Coastal Carolina (The Sporting News) and App State vs. Toledo. The Birmingham Bowl projections include SMU vs. Missouri (College Football News, Yahoo Sports), Cincinnati vs. Texas A&M (The Athletic), UCF vs. Arkansas (The Sporting News) and Miami vs. Missouri (Action Sports).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
