College football

The final month of the college football regular season has arrived and the state of Alabama’s five Division 1 programs — Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama, Troy and UAB — each have four remaining games, games that will be important for each of the teams.

Alabama, 7-1 overall and 4-1 in SEC play, is the favorite of many to win the SEC’s West Division crown, but that goal will not be given to the Crimson Tide. This Saturday Alabama travels to LSU and the following week makes a trip to Ole Miss, both teams ranked in the Top 25. If Alabama is to maintain its hopes of returning to the College Football Playoffs it must win both games and then finish out the regular season with wins at home against Austin Peay and arch rival Auburn.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.