Saraland football

Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly speaks to his team after Friday night's win

 Tommy Hicks

In the early going, even at halftime, it appeared Saraland would take care of Homewood in rather easy fashion and move along to next week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A semifinals. Indeed, the Spartans are advancing to the semifinals to face Region 1 foe Theodore, but it was no easy task.

Saraland jumped out to a 27-0 first-quarter lead against the Patriots in the 6A quarterfinal game Friday night and were on top 34-14 at halftime. But Homewood opened the second half by scoring a touchdown on its first possession and outscored Saraland 36-16 in the final two periods to tie the game and send it into overtime, where the Spartans scored and kicked the point after and Homewood scored, but fell an inch short on a two-point conversion try for the win, giving Saraland a wild, 57-56 victory on the Spartans’ home field.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.