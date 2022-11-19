In the early going, even at halftime, it appeared Saraland would take care of Homewood in rather easy fashion and move along to next week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A semifinals. Indeed, the Spartans are advancing to the semifinals to face Region 1 foe Theodore, but it was no easy task.
Saraland jumped out to a 27-0 first-quarter lead against the Patriots in the 6A quarterfinal game Friday night and were on top 34-14 at halftime. But Homewood opened the second half by scoring a touchdown on its first possession and outscored Saraland 36-16 in the final two periods to tie the game and send it into overtime, where the Spartans scored and kicked the point after and Homewood scored, but fell an inch short on a two-point conversion try for the win, giving Saraland a wild, 57-56 victory on the Spartans’ home field.
That sends Saraland to Theodore next Friday for a semifinal showdown, with the winner heading to Auburn to play for the state championship.
The game was as crazy as it sounds. Saraland had an 83-yard scoring run by Ryan Williams and a 14-yard scoop-and-score fumble return for a touchdown by Jamison Curtis en route to 27 unanswered points in the first quarter and a comfortable halftime lead. But Homewood quarterback Woods Ray refused to let his team simply go through the motions. He led a second-half comeback that saw him make play after play. After throwing a touchdown pass to Charles Reeves with 2:15 to play, the Patriots had moved to within 50-42 of Saraland.
The Spartans were unable to get a first down and punted to Homewood with just more than a minute to play. Ray moved his team quickly downfield and on the final play of regulation he tossed a 41-yard Hail Mary pass into the end zone that was caught by Jackson Parris. The duo then hooked up on a well-constructed two-point conversion pass to tie the game and send it into overtime.
Saraland had the ball first and scored a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 run by quarterback KJ Lacey and the extra-point kick gave the Spartans a 57-50 lead. Ray scored on a 3-yard run and Patriots’ head coach Ben Berguson, feeling his team had momentum, decided to go for the two-point conversion and the win right there. Ray looked to pass, was pressured out of the pocket and headed up the middle of the Saraland defense. He was met at the goal line by Jimmy Byrd and Chris Thompson and stopped just inches shy of the end zone.
“Where the ball went, that play wasn’t designed for me to make, but when I saw the quarterback step up, I just threw my man and I just got to the ball as quick as I could,” Byrd said of the final play. “I was supposed to be hitting the tackle, but when the quarterback stepped up I hit the center. I ran up to the ball as fast as I could. That game, man, that’s the toughest game I’ve ever played in in my career. The atmosphere here, just everything — man, great crowd.”
Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly was left shaking his head, too.
“I felt like coming into it and the way the first half was going we had control of the game,” he said. “It was a tremendous job by Homewood; you tip your hat to them and you tip your hat to the quarterback, Woods Ray. He just kept bringing his team back and they kept playing. They had us on the ropes, but we had some big scores there late in the game. It’s just a credit to KJ (Lacey) and the job that he’s done leading and making big plays.
"Our guys did a lot of things throughout the game to find a way to win, whether it was the scoop-and-score on the first defensive drive, all of it played into it. … But what I’ve been telling the guys all throughout this playoff season is you’re going to play good people and it don’t matter how you win — 3-0 or 57-56. All I know is our guys are going to roll in here next week to prepare for the semifinals and it’s something we don’t take lightly. I’m excited to get the win and proud of the guys for getting a big stop there to close it out.”
Williams, the Alabama commit, had another outstanding game. He had 10 rushes for 159 yards with scoring runs of 83 and 33 yards. He also caught 10 passes for another 160 yards and a 30-yard touchdown. Lacey was 15 of 21 passing for 251 yards and touchdowns of 48 and 30 yards. As a team, Saraland rushed 38 times for 280 yards. For Homewood, Ray hit on 32 of 48 passes for 295 yards and four scores. He also carried the ball 20 times for another 175 yards ad three touchdowns.
“We had to go for two,” Homewood’s Berguson said of the overtime decision. “It was the right time to do that. But I’m really proud of our boys for the way they fought back. I thought early there were different times they could have quit, but that’s not who we are. And they fought back and gave us a chance to win in the fourth quarter.”
Kelly said he delivered a simple message to his team as it prepared for the overtime period.
“We called them all together and said, ‘Listen, we’ve got to flush everything that happened in the second half and got us back tied. It is what it is, it’s in the past. We’ve got to go play. It’s one drive from the 10 and you’ve got to go make plays and go play’,” he said. “Really, it was just refocusing us and re-centering us into what we needed to do right now to go and find a way to win in overtime.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
