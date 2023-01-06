Saraland wide receiver Ryan Williams added to his award-winning season this week when he was selected Gatorade’s Alabama Player of the Year. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound sophomore, who is committed to Alabama, was a key player on the Spartans’ Class 6A state championship team.
He unseated Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods, who won the award the last three seasons. Woods, who was a candidate for the award again this year, recently enrolled at Clemson.
This past season, Williams caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns, while also getting some time as a ball carrier, especially late in the season. He rushed for 700 yards and 15 scores. He also added two other touchdowns on punt returns.
Williams was named the Most Valuable Player in the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. He scored four touchdowns — all in the first half — on runs of 61 and 58 yards and a 1-yard run as well as a 24-yard reception. He finished the game, which Saraland won 38-17 over Mountain Brook, with 188 rushing yards on 15 carries, 84 receiving yards on seven catches and another 20 yards on two kickoff returns.
He was selected as Lagniappe’s Class 6A-7A Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 6A Back of the Year award, which also makes him a candidate for the ASWA’s Mr. Football award, presented to the top player in the state.
The ASWA Back and Lineman of the Year awards will be presented at a luncheon banquet on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Montgomery.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
