Prep football

Saraland's Ryan Williams catches a pass for a touchdown during the Class 6A State Championship football game

 Scott Donaldson

Saraland wide receiver Ryan Williams added to his award-winning season this week when he was selected Gatorade’s Alabama Player of the Year. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound sophomore, who is committed to Alabama, was a key player on the Spartans’ Class 6A state championship team.

He unseated Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods, who won the award the last three seasons. Woods, who was a candidate for the award again this year, recently enrolled at Clemson.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.