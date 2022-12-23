The celebration of South Alabama’s best season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) football team will have to wait a few days. Maybe a week or two. The pain of their final game of the year, a 44-23 loss to Western Kentucky in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Wednesday night in the Caesars Superdome, delivered a temporary but noticeable sting.
Western Kentucky, led by quarterback Austin Reed, overpowered the Jaguars from the get-go, and continued to deliver big play upon big play, touchdown upon touchdown. South Alabama’s offense was unable to respond to get the team back in the game and the defense was overwhelmed, giving up big-yardage scoring plays.
It happened quickly and effectively. The Hilltoppers’ first six scoring drives, all but one coming in the first half, required two minutes and one second or less. Usually less. They rolled up a whopping 677 total yards, 522 through the air as Reed was 36 or 55 for 497 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, which was a one-handed pick by Yam Banks on a throw in the end zone.
Western scored the first 24 points and after a Diego Guajardo field goal broke the ice for South Alabama with 1:38 left in the half, the Hilltoppers scored another touchdown on the final play of the first half to head into intermission leading 31-3.
It was as bad as the score made it seem.
“Obviously a tremendously disappointing loss for us,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said after the game. “We did not play anywhere near to our standard. Certainly, Western Kentucky and (head coach) Tyson Helton did a tremendous job getting their team prepared. They had a wonderful gameplan, and they executed that gameplan.
“We did not in any phase come out of the gate well. We did not call it well and we did not execute well. And when you look at that, that is a complete loss that you can point to nobody other than the head coach. That game is on me. I did not have this team prepared.”
The Jags entered the game with the most wins in a season as an FBS team (10) and a grocery list of new school records. They were a four-point favorite at kickoff, but those odds did not hold up well at all. The disappointment of how the game played out drummed out on Wednesday on the overall success of the 2022 season.
“You look at the growing pains of our program, and there will be a time to reflect on some of the things that we did well (this season), but not tonight,” Wommack said. “We need to reflect and feel the weight of this loss and learn from it. It’s not fun to do that — it’s going to hurt a lot, it should hurt a lot. We’ve put way too much into this to put a product like that on the field, from myself to our players and coaches and student managers and all of those things. That is not the way we wanted to represent this university, our city of Mobile and the football team. So we will work tirelessly in the offseason to respond to a night like this.”
The Jags finished the year 10-3 but missed an opportunity to produce their first-ever 11-win season and claim their first-ever bowl victory. They are now 0-3 all-time in bowl games, having lost the 2014 Camellia Bowl to Bowling Green and the 2016 Arizona Bowl to Air Force.
Quarterback Carter Bradley broke several school passing records, throwing for 360 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against the Tops. La’Damian Webb rushed for 48 yards and broke the school record for rushing yards in a season with 1,064. Guajardo became the program’s first player to score 100 total points in a season. Banks’ interception gave him six on the year and a new school record.
And yet none of that could aid the Jags’ chances or provide salve for Wednesday night’s disappointing defeat.
“This one hurts. It hurts bad.,” Bradley said. “The season on a whole, it’s incredible what we did. We changed this program around. You can’t knock that. But this one’s going to sting for a while. I know it will for me, and it will for the guys in that locker room. We’ll come back in January, and we’re going to be hungry. We’re going to be ready to go and we’ll be back at this thing tirelessly until we get it right. We’re going to change the program again, and we’ll be even better in 2023-24. That’s just how this thing is going to go.”
How things went Wednesday night was this: Reed threw a 44-yard scoring pass to a wide open receiver less than two minutes into the game, then followed with a 27-yard TD throw to another wide open receiver. That led to a 25-yard scoring pass, again the receiver getting behind the defense, a field goal, then a 1-yard pass on the final play of the half for the big 31-3 lead.
South Alabama came out firing in the third quarter, taking the opening drive 75 yards in seven plays with D Thomas-Jones scoring on a 10-yard swing pass from Bradley. But Western Kentucky responded in 92 seconds with a 39-yard TD pass and any thoughts of a big comeback by the Jags were effectively erased.
Webb scored later on a 5-yard pass and Devin Voisin caught a 12-yard scoring pass to wrap up the Jags’ scoring for the night.
“They (Hilltoppers’ defense) did a lot of things up front, and they did a lot of things on the back end, but we didn’t execute,” Bradley said. “We didn’t do our jobs. We didn’t come out firing like we needed to do for the defense, so we let them down. That’s on us as an offense and we’ve got to do better.”
Western Kentucky ends the season with a 9-5 record, while South Alabama fell to 10-3 on the year. Interestingly, the Jags ended their 2022 season where it will begin in 2023 — in New Orleans against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Green Wave’s Yulman Stadium.
“These guys care a ton,” Wommack said. “You don’t accomplish what they’ve been able to accomplish without the phenomenal effort and urgency they bring to the locker room every day, and the culture that they’ve created in that locker room. These are opportunities, you grow tremendously if you embrace some of the challenges and adversity that you face in the game. As hard as moments like this are, it’s also what I love about this game. Our players are going to have to work through that. We’re going to have to work through that. We’re going to have to acknowledge through some of these adverse situations what we saw tonight and the way we prepared, it will make this team better moving forward. … But for these young guys … it should hurt for quite a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.