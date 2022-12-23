South Alabama football

South Alabama's Yam Banks intercepts pass in New Orleans Bowl

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

The celebration of South Alabama’s best season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) football team will have to wait a few days. Maybe a week or two. The pain of their final game of the year, a 44-23 loss to Western Kentucky in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Wednesday night in the Caesars Superdome, delivered a temporary but noticeable sting.

Western Kentucky, led by quarterback Austin Reed, overpowered the Jaguars from the get-go, and continued to deliver big play upon big play, touchdown upon touchdown. South Alabama’s offense was unable to respond to get the team back in the game and the defense was overwhelmed, giving up big-yardage scoring plays.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

