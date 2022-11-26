USA Football

South Alabama QB Carter Bradley (2) leaps over a would-be Old Dominion tackler in Saturday's 27-20 victory at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

Lately, the South Alabama football team has taken on a “Comeback Kids” persona, demonstrating the trait again Saturday in defeating Old Dominion 27-20 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Last week, the Jaguars trailed at Southern Miss, only to make a second-half comeback for a 27-20 victory.

The win gives the Jags their first 10-win season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team and placed their league record at 7-1, easily the best season for the program since becoming a FBS member.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

