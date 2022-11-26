Lately, the South Alabama football team has taken on a “Comeback Kids” persona, demonstrating the trait again Saturday in defeating Old Dominion 27-20 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Last week, the Jaguars trailed at Southern Miss, only to make a second-half comeback for a 27-20 victory.
The win gives the Jags their first 10-win season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team and placed their league record at 7-1, easily the best season for the program since becoming a FBS member.
“A great responsive win again,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said after the game.
Old Dominion held a 20-13 lead at halftime and enjoyed good success moving the ball against the Jags’ defense in the first half. That would change in the final two periods as the South Alabama defense held the Monarchs scoreless while the South Alabama offense produced a touchdown in the third period to tie the game and another in the fourth quarter for the win.
Quarterback Carter Bradley played through an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder suffered last week at Southern Miss and delivered with a 30-yard touchdown strike on the money to Jalen Wayne in the end zone to tie the game and then a short, accurate 2-yard scoring toss to D.J. Thomas-Jones for the winning score with 6:40 to play.
“It’s emotional because these guys, no one really sees the work we put in since January,” Bradley, a transfer from Toledo, said of the team collecting its 10th win of the season. “Coach Wommack changed the culture two years ago and to come in in January and see how hard these guys work, it’s unbelievable. Those guys deserve it, we all deserve it. Everyone in here from the janitor to Coach Wommack and the people who support us, the boosters, I mean it’s unbelievable. It’s an awesome win and a great season for us.”
ODU, which finishes its season with a 3-9 overall record and 2-6 Sun Belt mark, struck first on a 26-yard Hayden Wolff to Javon Harvey TD pass. The Jags tied the game 7-7 later in the period when Bradley threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Caullin Lacy in the right-hand corner of the end zone. The Monarchs’ Ethan Sanchez put his team back in front with a 33-yard fiekd goal late in the first period, but South Alabama’s Diego Guajardo matched it with a 23-yard kick early in the second period. Wolff then threw a 6-yard TD pass to Blake Watson, Guajardo added a 46-yard field goal, but Sanchez matched it with an 18-yarder in the final seconds for the Monarchs’ 20-13 lead.
But the Jags would own the second half and win for the fifth straight time. The loss was the sixth consecutive for the Monarchs, who closed out their first season in the Sun Belt.
South Alabama finishes the regular season with a 10-2 overall record and 7-1 Sun Belt record. That ties the Jags with Troy (10-2, 7-1) for the best record in the league’s West Division. It appeared for a while the Jags might get a boost from Arkansas State Saturday afternoon as the Red Wolves led Troy 19-14 at the end of the third period. But Troy, sparked by a Pick Six touchdown, crushed ASU in the final period and came away with a 48-19 victory that placed the Trojans in next week’s Sun Belt championship game against Coastal Carolina. Troy earned the bid by virtue of its win over South Alabama on Oct. 20.
South Alabama’s bowl destination will be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 4, the day after all the conference championship games. It will be the first bowl trip for the Jags since the 2016 Arizona Bowl.
NOTES: La’Damian Webb became the second Jags’ player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season Saturday, carrying the ball 18 times for 75 yards that gives him 1,016 yards on the season. He needs 42 yards in the Jags’ bowl game to break the school record of 1,057 yards, held by Tra Minter. … Diego Guajardo set a new school record for points in a season. He had a pair of field goals and three point-after kicks for nine points against ODU, giving him 95 points on the season. The previous mark was 91 by Aleem Sunanon set in 2013. … Caullin Lacy has now caught a TD pass in three consecutive games. He also extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one reception to 24. … Jalen Wayne set the school’s single-season TD receptions record Saturday with his ninth of the year, bettered the mark previously held by Jalen Tolbert (8). … Carter Bradley’s three TD passes set the school mark for TD passes in a season with 25. The previous record was 22. … The trio of Jalen Wayne, Devin Voisin and Caullin Lacy became the first trio of receivers in school history to all surpass 700 receiving yards in a season. Wayne has 793, Voisin 718 and Lacy 759.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
