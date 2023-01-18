The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced on Wednesday its head coaches and coordinators for this year’s game. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will serve as head coach of the American team while Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will direct the National team.
This will be the first year the Senior Bowl has not featured whole coaching staffs of a non-playoff team to lead the two teams.
The game is scheduled to be played Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network. All three days of practice (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) will be televised on both NFL Network and ESPN.
The Bears own the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with the Raiders set to pick in the No. 7 overall position.
Under a new arrangement to promote professional development, NFL Football Operations has implemented a “coach up” format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs. Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches and those candidates were then selected by a group comprised of NFL office executives, representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee and Senior Bowl leadership.
In total, at least one coach from all 16 teams that submitted nominations were chosen and six clubs had multiple coaches appointed to this year’s American and National rosters (New Orleans Saints 4, Washington Commanders 4, Chicago Bears 4, Las Vegas Raiders 3, Cleveland Browns 2, and Pittsburgh Steelers 2).
In addition to the head coach appointees, the following individuals were selected as coordinators for the American and National teams:
American: Offensive coordinator: Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London; defensive coordinator: New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.
National: Offensive coordinator: New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Ronald Curry; defensive coordinator: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown.
The remaining members of the Senior Bowl coaching staffs will be announced over the coming days.
“Everyone at the Senior Bowl is excited about this new coaching format since it connects our players to half the league’s teams behind the scenes during the week,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in a press release. “Both Luke Getsy and Patrick Graham have tremendous reputations around the league and the young men in our game will undoubtedly leave Mobile as better football players after spending the week with these excellent staffs.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
