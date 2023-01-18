Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced on Wednesday its head coaches and coordinators for this year’s game. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will serve as head coach of the American team while Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will direct the National team.

This will be the first year the Senior Bowl has not featured whole coaching staffs of a non-playoff team to lead the two teams.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at [email protected].

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

