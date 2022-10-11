Perhaps no one on the South Alabama football team understands what it means to be 4-1 on the year and considered a strong contender for the Sun Belt Conference West Division title as much as offensive lineman Trey Simpson. The 6-foot-2, 295-pounder has witnessed the program’s growth from its first-ever game in 2009 to now, and he understands how this year’s team compares to others in the past.
“It feels good,” Simpson said of being part of the Jaguars’ team this season. “It’s the best start in program history [as a Division 1 team]. I’ve seen us go 2-10 and go 3-9, so seeing us start out strong is really encouraging. The main thing I have noticed is our standard — Coach [Kane] Wommack talks about it all the time — our standard, the way we go about things each and every day. I think that’s changed. We expect to be in big moments and we expect to come away with wins on the road. It’s real encouraging to see how different it is now and how everyone just expects to be in those big moments.”
Simpson, a former Alabama Sports Writers Association first-team All-State selection during his time at McGill-Toolen, has observed the program’s growth both as a fan and as a player. He said what has transpired so far this season for the Jags has been special and he hopes the remainder of the season finds continued success and growth for the team.
“Being from Mobile — I was at the first-ever South Alabama football game in 2009 and from then on I had a really good feeling that I would hopefully play football here one day,” Simpson said. “My entire family went here. Seeing the progress in this program and the direction it’s going in, it’s super encouraging and really exciting, not just for us now but for the future of this program and the future of Mobile.”
Simpson joined the program in 2018 but was a redshirt that season. In 2019 he played in 10 games, then in 2020, he played in eight games, getting six starts. Last season, he played and started all 10 games. This season, he has appeared in three of the Jags’ five games.
As to when he first noticed the team starting to demonstrate the cohesiveness and strength it has shown this season, Simpson said, “I’d say probably a little bit last year and then this offseason — this spring, this summer and fall camp, guys really bought in. Last year everything was new and our coaches had just gotten here. It took a while for some guys to buy in. I think the main thing is, last year was a good year, it was a step in the right direction, but this offseason, this spring, this summer, this fall camp, guys really bought in. Guys decided, ‘Alright, I’m going to fully accept what Coach has going on here.’ And it has paid off a lot. That’s when I noticed that things were going to be a little different around here.”
That is especially true of the offensive line, which was criticized for its inconsistency and depth a year ago. Wommack and his staff addressed the issue by signing players from the transfer portal and incoming freshmen. So far this season, the Jags’ O-line has played well and helped in the turnaround of South Alabama’s running game.
“Last year I think we had an issue of keeping guys healthy, and it was a bunch of different guys,” Simpson said. “This year we’re doing a little bit better job with that. And this year, the main thing is we’re playing a lot more physical. I think that is the one thing that has set us apart from the offensive line we were last year. We’re focused on moving people off the ball and creating holes for the running backs and you see that now we’re hitting more explosive runs than we had last year.
“We know what our role is. We’re never the guys in the spotlight unless we get a holding call or jump offsides or something like that, then our name gets called. Then we get our TV time. But we have bought into what we were brought here to do, and that’s create holes for the running backs and give Carter [Bradley] and the quarterbacks time to make their progressions and get [the ball] to the receivers that we have wide open down the field all the time.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.