South Alabama vs ULM Football

South Alabama OL Trey Simpson

 Scott Donaldson | Courtesy of University of South Alabama Athletics

Perhaps no one on the South Alabama football team understands what it means to be 4-1 on the year and considered a strong contender for the Sun Belt Conference West Division title as much as offensive lineman Trey Simpson. The 6-foot-2, 295-pounder has witnessed the program’s growth from its first-ever game in 2009 to now, and he understands how this year’s team compares to others in the past.

“It feels good,” Simpson said of being part of the Jaguars’ team this season. “It’s the best start in program history [as a Division 1 team]. I’ve seen us go 2-10 and go 3-9, so seeing us start out strong is really encouraging. The main thing I have noticed is our standard — Coach [Kane] Wommack talks about it all the time — our standard, the way we go about things each and every day. I think that’s changed. We expect to be in big moments and we expect to come away with wins on the road. It’s real encouraging to see how different it is now and how everyone just expects to be in those big moments.”

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

