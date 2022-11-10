South Alabama basketball

South Alabama's Mitchell Center

 Scott Donaldson | courtesy USA Athletics

The Tuesday, Nov. 15, men’s basketball game between South Alabama and Alabama at the Mitchell Center is close to being sold out, according to South Alabama assistant athletics director for external affairs Greg Keel.

Keel said as of 2 p.m. on Thursday there were approximately 1,500 tickets remaining for the game to be played in the 10,000-seat Mitchell Center. All remaining seats are located in the arena’s upper bowl and are priced at $15 each.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022

