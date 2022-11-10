The Tuesday, Nov. 15, men’s basketball game between South Alabama and Alabama at the Mitchell Center is close to being sold out, according to South Alabama assistant athletics director for external affairs Greg Keel.
Keel said as of 2 p.m. on Thursday there were approximately 1,500 tickets remaining for the game to be played in the 10,000-seat Mitchell Center. All remaining seats are located in the arena’s upper bowl and are priced at $15 each.
“(Ticket sales for the game) really picked up on us early this week,” Keel said. “It’s like (people noted) basketball season’s finally here. There’s roughly 1,500 left, all in the upper bowl.”
Tipoff for the game is set for 9 p.m. CST as the game was selected for TV broadcast by ESPNU.
Keel said the Mitchell Center parking lot is sold out but he added all other parking areas near the arena are available and there is no charge for parking in those spots.
South Alabama opened its season Wednesday night with a 97-59 victory over the University of Mobile. Jamar Franklin came off the bench to score 18 points for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel had 16 points and 12 rebounds, Greg Parham II added 15 points and three assists, with Isiah Moore adding 14 points and five assists and Tyrell “Turbo” Jones producing 10 points and three assists.
The Jags, coming off a 21-12 overall record and 9-7 Sun Belt Conference record a year ago, will play at New Mexico Friday night.
Alabama, now 2-0 on the year, has picked up victories over Southern Illinois (73-64) and Longwood (75-54). The Crimson Tide plays Liberty at home Friday night at 7 p.m.
Persons wishing to purchase tickets for Tuesday night’s game can do so by phoning the South Alabama ticket office at 251-461-1872 or online at www.usajaguars.com/tickets.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.