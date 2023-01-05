South Alabama football

South Alabama will face Sun Belt Conference East Division opponents James Madison and Marshall in 2023

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

Coming off its most successful season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team with a 10-3 overall record and a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference play, South Alabama’s opponents for the 2023 season are now set. All that remains to be determined is the date of its conference games, which will be revealed by the league office on or before March 1.

On Thursday, the league office revealed the Jaguars’ non-divisional (East Division) opponents for next season — Marshall and James Madison. The Jags’ remaining league games will be against its West Division members — Troy, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss and Texas State.

