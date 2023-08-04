South Alabama football

South Alabama opened preseason football practice Friday morning

 Scott Donaldson/Courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

The heat index spent another day in triple digits Friday morning, but it did not cancel the start of preseason drills for the South Alabama football team, which held its first practice in advance of the 2023 season at the Yance Football Practice Facility.

The Jaguars, who produced a 10-3 overall record last season and a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference play, return 18 starters and a couple of other former starters who missed all or a large portion of last season due to injuries.

