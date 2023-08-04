The heat index spent another day in triple digits Friday morning, but it did not cancel the start of preseason drills for the South Alabama football team, which held its first practice in advance of the 2023 season at the Yance Football Practice Facility.
The Jaguars, who produced a 10-3 overall record last season and a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference play, return 18 starters and a couple of other former starters who missed all or a large portion of last season due to injuries.
The experienced roster made the first day of drills going a bit faster and more efficiently.
“You see the things from the experience of this football team,” head coach Kane Wommack said. “People understand what we’re doing and they know the expectation. I thought from an execution standpoint it was pretty clean.”
Without question, it was hot, and the heat had an impact on how the team approached its drills and how some players handled the more than two-hour practice session.
“I think it was probably the hottest practice — we looked at the heat index — it was probably the hottest practice since we’ve been here, probably since I was here years ago based off of those numbers,” Wommack said. “I think the guys have to adjust to those things. Nothing you can do during the summertime can prepare you for the first couple of days of fall camp, but that’s what we need to push through.
“Really pleased with some of the leadership that I’m seeing from our guys, especially some of the older players that have been in this program who are taking care of their bodies the right way so that they can push just a little bit more than some of these other players. And they are able to lead because of it, so I think we’re in a really good place because of it.”
Quarterback Carter Bradley said he thought pushing through the heat of the practice session was something that will benefit the team as it continues its preseason drills.
“It’s great adversity for this team. I love it,” Bradley said. “It’s great to be back out here. We’ve been working all summer in OTAs. It’s a good group and they’re excited, they’re hungry, and we’re ready to go. It’s definitely a different Day 1 than probably most teams in the country have just because of how many guys we’ve got coming back. We’re very fortunate in that. It should be a whole smooth operation. You’re going to have your hiccups here and there but those guys will get in that film room and get out here on that field and they’ll clean it up.”
The quarterback room includes Bradley, Desmond Trotter and Tanner McGee as returning players, as well as newcomers Gio Lopez, Bishop Davenport (Utah State transfer) and Trip Maxwell.
The Jags are set to return to practice Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday’s session to take place at the Jaguar Training Center covered practice area, but Sunday’s practice slated to be back at the outdoor practice fields.
South Alabama’s first scrimmage of preseason drills is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 12, at Hancock Whitney Stadium, with a second scrimmage planned for Saturday, Aug. 19. The team will have a walk-through mock game on Friday, Aug. 25, then take two days off before returning to the practice field on Monday, Aug. 28 for the first game week practice in preparation for the Jags’ season-opener Saturday, Sept. 2 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.
“I think a steady as she goes mentality,” Wommack said of the team’s approach in the coming days and weeks. “You’ve got to come out here with an urgency every single day in your mind and the way you’re preparing this team for Sept. 2. It’s just little by little as we get it ready, so you’ve got to have days like this where you’re going to push.
“There’s guys that were dragging at the end of practice, guys who were cramping at the end of practice. They’ve got to do a tremendous job. You think about it like this: these next four days, two practices with helmets and two with shoulder pads, this is the most intense time out of the entire calendar year and our guys have got to be ready for those things and they’ve just got to push through it, and I thought they handled it pretty well.”
Wommack said the experience of his team will be a huge plus as the Jags, picked to finish second in the Sun Belt’s West Division behind defending champ Troy in a preseason coaches’ poll, push through the practice days ahead.
“I think the experience of our team and the culture that is continually built every day and has been built over the last three years continues to show up, not just on the field but off the field,” he said. “… Part of leadership is holding people accountable to a standard. We’ve got more people who understand what the standard is and they are willing to have those hard conversations to hold people accountable and I think we’re seeing it both on and off the field.”
