The matchup for this season's LendingTree Bowl in Mobile is set.
Southern Miss and Rice are set to meet in the 24th annual LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4:45 p.m., CT on ESPN at South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Southern Miss (6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) wrapped up the regular season with a 20-10 win at Louisiana-Monroe to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2019. The Golden Eagles finished third in the Sun Belt's West Division behind league champion Troy and South Alabama, who had a combined 21-4 overall record.
Southern Miss opened the season with two straight losses, but rebounded to win five of the next six games, including a three-game winning streak against Arkansas State, Texas State and Louisiana. Southern Miss also posted a 27-24 win over eventual American Athletic Conference champion Tulane on Sept. 24.
Rice (5-7, 3-5 Conference USA) will be playing a bowl game for the first time under head coach Mike Bloomgren. The Owls last bowl appearance came at the 2014 Hawaii Bowl when they defeated Fresno State, 30-6. Rice is making its first-ever appearance at the LendingTree Bowl. The Owls are the 28th different team to play in the bowl.
“We are thrilled to welcome two outstanding programs, Southern Miss and Rice University to the Port City for the 24th Annual LendingTree Bowl game,” Jerry Silverstein, president of the LendingTree Bowl said. “It’s always exciting to welcome a team making their first appearance in our game, Rice, and to welcome back Southern Miss, who has a long history with Bowl going back to the their first appearance in 2000.”
Southern Miss is making its third bowl appearance in the city of Mobile. The Golden Eagles are 2-0 in their previous bowl games in the Port City. USM defeated TCU 28-21 on Dec. 20, 2000 and defeated Ohio University 28-7 on Jan. 7, 2007. The LendingTree Bowl will mark the school’s 22nd all-time bowl appearance. The Golden Eagles are 11-10 all-time in bowl games. Southern Miss made its bowl debut Dec. 13, 1980 at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. The Golden Eagles defeated the McNeese State Cowboys 16-14.
Rice is making its first bowl appearance since a 30-6 win over Fresno State in the 2014 Hawaii Bowl. The Owls are playing in their 13th bowl game in school history and have compiled a 7-5 record in bowl games. Rice’s bowl history includes four Cotton Bowl games, one Sugar Bowl and one Orange Bowl. Perhaps the most famous game took place in the 1954 Cotton Bowl when Rice beat Alabama 28-6. Rice running back Dickey Maegle ran 11 times for 265 yards (24.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the win. On his 95-yard TD run, Maegle was tackled by Alabama’s Tommy Lewis, who came off the sidelines to prevent the TD. Maegle was awarded the touchdown. Rice played in three straight bowl games from 2012-14, winning two of the three games.
For more information about the LendingTree Bowl, ticket information and more, visit lendingtreebowl.com, or call the LendingTree Bowl office (251-635-0011).
