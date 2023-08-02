It is likely Saraland, the defending Class 6A state football champion, will be selected to repeat as state champions when the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) releases its preseason polls in the coming days. And while he likes this year’s team, saying it is more talented than last year’s group, head coach Jeff Kelly isn’t saying the Alabama High School Athletic Association should go ahead and hand over the Blue Map championship trophy either.
Speaking at Wednesday’s opening day of Mobile County High School Football Media Days at the iHeart Radio studios, Kelly said there is a lot that goes into winning a state championship, and it requires more than talent.
“This year’s a different year,” Kelly said. “I’ve talked about our thought process going into it. Anything that happened last year is going to have zero correlation to what happens this year. There’s no repeat. This is a different football team. We’ve got to find a way to do the things we’ve got to do as a football team to improve, to be ready for the start of the season, but also to develop and improve throughout the year and go into not only the opener that we’ve got but also that (Class 7A) Region 1 schedule that you’ve got to play.
“If you want to make a run you’ve got to be a team that improves, a team that works. You’ve got to be a team that stays healthy, you’ve got to be a team that has a little luck and you’ve got to be a team that wins the close games late. Those are things this team hasn’t done yet.”
The reason for the optimism surrounding Saraland’s chances at a second straight state crown is simple — talent. Ryan Williams, the first sophomore to be named Mr. Football, returns at wide receiver, as well as running back and occasionally at Wildcat formation quarterback. He’s joined by quarterback K.J. Lacey, a Texas commit; wide receiver Dillon Alfred, the former No. 2-ranked receiver in Mississippi who just transferred to Saraland and is already ranked No. 14 among the Class of 2025 recruits in Alabama; linebacker Jamison Curtis; running back Santae McWilliams; defensive end Chris Thompson; and a roster full of other college prospects.
“I remember last year I was probably up here banging on the table telling you guys what I had coming, talking about some of these guys,” Kelly said. “You could just see it coming, and not just from a talent standpoint but also the type of young men they are and how they approach their business on a day-to-day basis. … You see guys who are very talented but also love the game of football so much and also love the process of doing the hard things that it takes to get better.”
Saraland is the defending Class 6A state champion, but it is not the 6A, Region 1 defending champion. That title goes to Theodore. The Spartans lost a one-point decision to the Bobcats during the regular season last year, but in the state playoff semifinals, Saraland avenged the loss and went on to win the crown.
Saraland posted a 14-1 record last year, with Theodore going 13-1. The two teams are expected to be the frontrunners for the region crown again this year. Kelly said he’ll lead a talented team in that chase.
“I’ll say this: this is the most talented team I’ve ever been a part of,” Kelly said. “We’re more talented — I told the guys this this week — we’re more talented, top to bottom, than we were last year. And I really don’t know how close it is. Does that mean we’re going to have a season that reflects that? It doesn’t mean that at all. We’ve got to go do what it takes to win, and I think our guys are really motivated to go play at a certain level this year, week in and week out.
“We know we’re going to have targets on our back and there’s a couple of ways to approach it. We’re going to get everybody’s best game, but they’re going to get ours too. We know the reasons it’s going to be a challenge, and we know one of the reasons is that region is going to be a challenge. We’ve got to go do it week in and week out.”
Williams, an Alabama commit, and Lacey, along with Alfred and McWilliams and an experienced offensive line, will lead the way. But Kelly said there’s another unit that deserves a lot of credit, too.
“I want to say this, because I went up against them all spring long — I think one of the undervalued and underappreciated units throughout the state is our defensive group,” Kelly said, noting his offensive unit was tested consistently by the defense during spring workouts. “They kicked our tail a bunch during the spring. The defensive guys, led by the two guys up here (Thompson, Curtis) and some of their teammates (on the roster) have really prepared and worked with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder to go out and play extremely good football. I’m really excited to go out there and see those guys compete and develop and those kind of things.”
Overall, Kelly is pleased with what he has seen thus far.
“I feel like the potential is there,” he said. “We’ve got to have the consistency, we’ve got to have the ability to roll into every day at practice and with that mindset to go get better and grind. Everybody talks about how you handle adversity. That’s just the calling card in sports and athletics — what are you going to do when you get knocked down and how are you going to respond and all that kind of stuff? I think that’s easy. The hard part is what are you going to do when everybody is patting you on the back? Are you still going to work as hard? Are you still going to be as hungry? I think that’s the challenge for us as coaches. I think that’s the challenge for us as players. If you’re going to say it when things are bad, if you’re going to say we have to handle adversity a certain way, then you better have the discipline and the ability when things are good and everybody wants to talk to you and everybody wants to take your picture.
“You’ve got to be ready to define who you are. We’ve always said we don’t want anybody to define who we are as a football team. If people have said negative things — you can’t do this, you can’t do that — we’ve always said we’re going to define who we are. If the script is flipped and everybody says you’re going to do this, this and this, you’ve got to be disciplined enough to say, ‘You know what, that doesn’t apply to us.’ We’ve got to have the ability, the maturity and the discipline to define who we are and to do that every day. If we do that we’re going to have as good a chance as anybody to play for a while.”
Saraland opens the season on Friday, Aug. 25 at home against Lipscomb Academy of Tennessee. Lipscomb is a two-time defending state champion that posted a 13-0 record last season for head coach Trent Dilfer, now the head coach at UAB. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and will feature at least a dozen combined players considered to be top college prospects. Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m.
“These guys have played in front of a bunch of bright lights,” Kelly said when asked about the high-profile season-opening game. “They don’t care about that. We’ve got a big challenge coming in and starting the season off. It’s one that we asked for. We’ve got as very talented, respected, nationally ranked program coming into our place and it’s going to be the first game of the season and we’re going to play 10 one-game seasons and we’re going to push our chips to the middle of the table that night and we’re going to lay it on the line and play. We’re going to get after it and see what happens.”
