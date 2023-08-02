Prep football

Saraland at Mobile County High School Football Media Days on Wednesday: (L to R): Jamison Curtis, K.J. Lacey, head coach Jeff Kelly, Ryan Williams, Chris Thompson

It is likely Saraland, the defending Class 6A state football champion, will be selected to repeat as state champions when the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) releases its preseason polls in the coming days. And while he likes this year’s team, saying it is more talented than last year’s group, head coach Jeff Kelly isn’t saying the Alabama High School Athletic Association should go ahead and hand over the Blue Map championship trophy either.

Speaking at Wednesday’s opening day of Mobile County High School Football Media Days at the iHeart Radio studios, Kelly said there is a lot that goes into winning a state championship, and it requires more than talent.

