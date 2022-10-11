As the regular football season nears a close — there are only three more weeks of games remaining — some teams are jockeying for playoff position, while others are looking to keep winning streaks alive or end losing ones. And there are also teams hoping to get a victory before the season comes to a close.
The pressure meter increases this time of year and it will be interesting to see how the season unfolds. Here’s a look at Five Things involving prep football in the Lagniappe coverage area:
Faith Academy a quiet mover
The Faith Academy Rams defeated Elberta 42-6 in their first game of the year, but lost the next week to Gulf Shores 22-12. But since that time the Rams have won five straight games, scoring at least 30 points in each of those games. What’s more, Faith Academy’s defense has been outstanding, collecting three shutouts in the past five games while allowing just seven points by St. Paul’s and six points by Vigor. For the year, the Rams are outscoring opponents 236-41, an average of 33.7 points per game while allowing just 5.8 points a game. They close out the season with games at Williamson and No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright and a home game against LeFlore.
Carter gets milestone win
Fairhope head coach Tim Carter collected his 150th career win last Friday night in the Pirates’ 26-7 victory over Daphne. Now in his eighth season at Fairhope, Carter has posted a 52-30 record, including leading the Pirates to the Class 7A, Region 1 crown last season. Prior to arriving at Fairhope, Carter spent nine seasons at Auburn High where he led the Tigers to an 84-25 record. He also spent four seasons as head coach at Monroe Academy in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) where he had a record of 14-28. Fairhope is currently ranked in the Top 10 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A poll.
More streaks
Faith Academy isn’t the only local team on a current win streak. Mary G. Montgomery, with its win over Baker last week, has now won four straight games — and that follows a four-game losing streak to open the season. Gulf Shores is also on a roll, having won its past four games in a row. Spanish Fort has settled into a three-game win streak.
On the other end of the streak spectrum, some local teams are looking to end skids as they head into this week’s schedule. Bayside Academy finds itself on a three-game losing skid, as does Elberta, Blount and Cottage Hill Christian.
Looks for wins
With only three weeks remaining in the season there are three teams still looking for their first win of the year — Baldwin County, Robertsdale and LeFlore. In Class 6A, Baldwin County carries an 0-7 record into this week’s game against Murphy on the road. The Tigers follow with home games against St. Paul’s and Robertsdale. Also in 6A, Robertsdale ends the year with three consecutive home games — actually four since they played at home last week as well. The opponents, in order, include Spanish Fort, MGM and Baldwin County. Of course, with Baldwin County and Robertsdale playing each other to end the season, one of those teams will end the season with at least one victory.
The remaining winless team is Class 5A LeFlore. The Rattlers’ three remaining games include a home game against B.C. Rain and road games to Citronelle and Faith Academy. It should be noted Citronelle is also winless on the season, setting up a matchup in which one of those teams will pick up a victory.
Playoff hopes
Seven area teams have already been eliminated from playoff consideration, according to standings listed on the Alabama High School Football Historical Society website (ahsfhs.org). In Class 7A, Davidson and Alma Bryant are already out of the playoff chase, while in Class 6A, Baldwin County and Robertsdale have also been eliminated from a chance of playing in the postseason. In Class 5A, LeFlore is out of the playoff picture, as is Elberta. In Class 4A, Satsuma won’t be participating in the postseason.
As for teams that have already locked up playoff positions, St. Luke’s and Chickasaw will be heading to the postseason in Class 2A play. Saraland has locked up a spot in Class 6A and Daphne is assured a spot in Class 7A. making the playoffs is considered a certainty at this point for teams such as UMS-Wright, Theodore, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Faith Academy and others, but some games must be played to lock in those spots.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
