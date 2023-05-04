The final few weeks of the Sun Belt Conference baseball race should prove interesting. The league will feature three more conference series weekends before heading into the league tournament, scheduled May 23-28 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.
South Alabama, which has won its past five Sun Belt three-game series, is one of five teams with equal 11-10 conference records heading into this weekend’s set of series. That places the Jaguars in a tie for sixth place in the league standings with Old Dominion, Louisiana, Troy and Georgia State.
Coastal Carolina (15-6) leads the standings, with Southern Miss (14-7) holding down second place. Georgia Southern (13-8) is third, with Texas State (12-9) fourth and Appalachian State (11-9) fifth. Behind the logjam in sixth place, James Madison is in 11th place (9-10), followed in order by Arkansas State (5-14), Louisiana-Monroe (5-15) and Marshall (5-16).
This weekend, South Alabama is on the road, traveling to Hattiesburg to play Southern Miss . Other league series include James Madison at Marshall, App State at Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion at Arkansas State, Georgia Southern at Troy, Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe and Georgia State at Texas State. That means none of the five teams tied at 11-10 play each other this week.
The rest of the schedule for South Alabama beyond this weekend finds the Jags playing Tulane at home on Tuesday, May 9, in a non-conference game, then hosting the league’s top team in the standings, Coastal Carolina, May 12-14 at Stanky Field. Another non-conference Tuesday game is set May 16 at Southeastern Louisiana before ending the regular season with a three-game set at Arkansas State May 18-20.
The Jags haven’t lost a Sun Belt series since a March 24-25 three-game series at home against Louisiana, finishing 1-2 that weekend. Since that time they have won series against James Madison, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe, Georgia State and Troy. They won the Troy series last weekend at home 2-1, with 5-2 and 9-4 victories and an 8-1 loss.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
