UMS-Wright football head coach and athletics director Terry Curtis added another accolade to his Hall of Fame career Thursday night when he was named the National Coach of the Year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA). The award was presented at the group’s annual convention in Lincoln, Neb.
Curtis was selected in a vote of other members of the NHSACA.
Curtis, who led the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record last season, is the winningest football coach in the state of Alabama. He took over the top spot from former Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson, who won 346 games.
In 35 years as a head coach — he has been a coach for 51 years — Curtis has compiled a record of 348-93. He has been head coach at UMS since 1999, posting a 271-57 overall record, a 74-16 playoff record with the Bulldogs and a record of 143-13 in regional games at UMS. He has also led the Bulldogs’ program to eight state championships — 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
He is being chased for the all-time wins mark in the state closely by two active coaches — Danny Horn at Central-Clay County with 341 and Paul Benefield at Fyffe with 337.
UMS will open the 2023 season under Curtis’ direction in the annual “Battle of Old Shell Road” game against St. Paul’s. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at UMS-Wright on Friday, Aug. 25.
