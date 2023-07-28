Prep football

UMS-Wright's Terry Curtis

 Photo by Tommy Hicks

UMS-Wright football head coach and athletics director Terry Curtis added another accolade to his Hall of Fame career Thursday night when he was named the National Coach of the Year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA). The award was presented at the group’s annual convention in Lincoln, Neb.

Curtis was selected in a vote of other members of the NHSACA.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

