The Theodore Bobcats, coming off their 27-26 victory over previously No. 1-ranked Saraland last week in a Class 6A, Region 1 showdown, jumped two spots to the No. 1 ranking in 6A in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep football poll.

The Bobcats entered the game ranked No. 3 in a matchup of teams that shared overall records of 8-0 and region marks of 6-0. Now 9-0 and 7-0, the Bobcats entertain playoff-bound St. Paul's Friday night while Saraland, which dropped to No. 4 in this week's poll at 8-1 and 6-1, plays host to McGill-Toolen. The victory also gave Theodore the region championship.

