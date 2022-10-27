The Theodore Bobcats, coming off their 27-26 victory over previously No. 1-ranked Saraland last week in a Class 6A, Region 1 showdown, jumped two spots to the No. 1 ranking in 6A in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep football poll.
The Bobcats entered the game ranked No. 3 in a matchup of teams that shared overall records of 8-0 and region marks of 6-0. Now 9-0 and 7-0, the Bobcats entertain playoff-bound St. Paul's Friday night while Saraland, which dropped to No. 4 in this week's poll at 8-1 and 6-1, plays host to McGill-Toolen. The victory also gave Theodore the region championship.
Other teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are also ranked or received votes in this week's ASWA poll.
In Class 7A, Fairhope fell to No. 8 after its loss to Baker. Foley, Baker and Mary G. Montgomery all received votes this week but are not ranked. In Class 6A, Spanish Fort received votes.
UMS-Wright, which produced a comeback, 21-20 win over Faith Academy last week that kept the Bulldogs' record spotless and clinched the Region 1 crown, remains No. 1 in this week's Class 5A poll. The Bulldogs have held that spot all season and in the preseason poll as well. They play Williamson at home Friday night. Also in Class 5A, Gulf Shores is ranked No. 6 and Faith Academy is No. 9.
In Class 4A, Orange Beach received voted, as did Mobile Christian in Class 3A. No other teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are ranked or received votes. No area teams compete in Class 1A or in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).
Aside from Theodore and UMS-Wright, the No. 1-ranked teams this week include Hoover (7A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Mars Hill Bible (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Patrician (AISA).
The final ASWA prep football poll of the season will be released next week following the final week of regular-season play.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
