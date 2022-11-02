Theodore and UMS-Wright enter the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs as No. 1-ranked teams in their respective classifications in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association final prep football poll.
The ASWA ranks teams in all seven AHSAA classifications as well as the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) from preseason throughout the regular season.
Theodore is the top-ranked team in Class 6A heading into its Friday game at home against Sidney Lanier. The Bobcats are 10-0 overall and finished Region 1 play with an 8-0 record. UMS-Wright, 10-0 and 8-0, is the top-ranked team in Class 5A. The Bulldogs face Headland at home Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.
Eight other teams are ranked this week or received votes but did not earn a spot in the Top 10.
In Class 7A, Fairhope is ranked No. 8 and Foley received votes. In Class 6A, Saraland, its only loss coming against Theodore, is ranked No. 4 and Spanish Fort received votes. Gulf Shores, its only loss thus far coming against UMS, is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, with Faith Academy ranked No. 9. Orange Beach received votes in Class 4A and Mobile Christian received votes in Class 3A.
There are no teams in the Lagniappe coverage area ranked in Class 2A, Class 1A or in AISA. Not teams in the coverage area play in Class 1A or AISA.
The other No. 1-ranked teams this week include Hoover (7A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Mars Hill Bible (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Patrician (AISA).
Nine area teams will face Top 10 teams in this week’s first round of the AHSAA playoffs. Fairhope is at No. 4 Auburn, Mary G. Montgomery is at Central-Phenix City and Baker plays host to No. 6 Enterprise in 7A play. In 6A, St. Paul’s is at No. 9 Carver-Montgomery and Williamson is at No. 10 Charles Henderson of Troy. In 4A, Bayside Academy visits No. 1-ranked Montgomery Catholic, with Mobile Christian visiting No. 4 Houston Academy in 3A. Chickasaw plays at No. 2 Ariton and St. Luke’s plays at No. 9 G.W. Long in 2A. In 7A, Foley visits Dothan, which received votes but is not ranked in the Top 10.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.