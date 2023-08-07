South Alabama football

The usual suspects maintain the top spots in the USA Today Sports/AFCA Coaches college football preseason Top 25 poll released Monday, while South Alabama is included in the teams also receiving votes.

Defending national champion Georgia is the coaches’ pick to win the title again this season, with Michigan picked at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and LSU at No. 5. The remainder of the Top 10 includes Southern Cal at No. 6, followed in order by Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

