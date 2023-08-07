The usual suspects maintain the top spots in the USA Today Sports/AFCA Coaches college football preseason Top 25 poll released Monday, while South Alabama is included in the teams also receiving votes.
Defending national champion Georgia is the coaches’ pick to win the title again this season, with Michigan picked at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and LSU at No. 5. The remainder of the Top 10 includes Southern Cal at No. 6, followed in order by Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee.
That gives the SEC four teams in the Top 10.
And while it didn’t make the Top 25, South Alabama, coming off a 10-3 overall record and 7-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference play last season, did receive eight points in the voting. That would place the Jaguars in a tie for 46th in the voting that included 59 teams receiving at least one point.
The Jags’ season-opening opponent, Tulane, is ranked No. 22 by the coaches. The teams meet Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Green Wave’s Yulman Stadium. In the third game of the year the Jags will face Oklahoma State, which received 12 points and ranked No. 43. The game will be at Oklahoma State.
Troy received 25 points and ranks No. 34 in the poll. South Alabama plays the Trojans in the annual “Battle for the Belt” rivalry game on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN.
One other Sun Belt team and Jags’ opponent this season, James Madison, received 1 point and is ranked tied for 57th place. Again, the meeting is a road game for South Alabama, slated Sept. 30. The game will also be the Jags’ first Sun Belt game of the season.
The remainder of the Top 25, from 11 to 25, starts with Washington at No. 11 and includes, in order, Texas, Notre Dame, Utah, Oregon, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Tulane, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.
The SEC has six teams in the Top 25 and seven other member teams receiving votes — South Carolina (27th), Florida (28), Kentucky (32), Auburn (T38), Mississippi State (42) and Missouri (44).
