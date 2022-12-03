Sun Belt football

Troy QB Gunnar Watson

 Photo Courtesy of the Sun Belt Conference

Troy University got off to a quick start and used that advantage to slam Coastal Carolina 45-26 at the Trojans' Veterans Memorial Stadium in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. The win isa the first Sun Belt title game championship for Troy and also marked the Trojans' 10th consecutive win.

Troy scored on five of its first six drives and never trailed Saturday in the game, leading as much as 31-0 before Coastal managed its first points of the game. The win came in front of a crowd of 21,554 and at game's end, some Troy students took down the goal post in the south end zone and carried pieces of it out of the stadium.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.