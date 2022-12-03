Troy University got off to a quick start and used that advantage to slam Coastal Carolina 45-26 at the Trojans' Veterans Memorial Stadium in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. The win isa the first Sun Belt title game championship for Troy and also marked the Trojans' 10th consecutive win.
Troy scored on five of its first six drives and never trailed Saturday in the game, leading as much as 31-0 before Coastal managed its first points of the game. The win came in front of a crowd of 21,554 and at game's end, some Troy students took down the goal post in the south end zone and carried pieces of it out of the stadium.
Troy (11-2), under the direction of first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, extended its win streak to 10 games. For the Trojans, it is their seventh all-time Sun Belt Football Championship and their third outright Sun Belt crown.
Troy’s junior quarterback Gunnar Watson, the game's Most Valuable Player, completed 12 of 17 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver RaJae’ Johnson caught four passes for 134 yards with a pair of touchdowns, while fellow receiver Deshon Stoudemire had three catches for 99 yards with a touchdown. Running back DK Billingsley rushed for three touchdowns.
Troy’s star linebacker Carlton Martial, a Mobile native who played his prep career at McGill-Toolen and is a former walk-on at Troy who is the all-time leading tackler in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history, finished with nine tackles to give him Troy’s all-divisions school record for career tackles with 563.
Coastal Carolina (9-3), which is 31-6 since the start of the 2020 campaign, lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2019. Chanticleers’ quarterback Grayson McCall completed 29 of 41 passes for 319 yards with three touchdowns. He became Coastal’s all-time leader in career touchdowns responsible for and extended his streak to at least one touchdown pass in 23 consecutive games.
Coastal is on a two-game losing skid, having lost 47-7 at James Madison in its final regular-season game.
Troy is now 11-2 overall and finished the Sun belt regular season with a 7-1 record. It shared the West Division crown with South Alabama, which is 10-2 and 7-1, and earned the spot in the title game by virtue of its regular-season win over the Jaguars.
On Sunday, the Sun Belt's bowl-eligible teams — Troy, South Alabama, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Marshall and Georgia Southern — will find out it's bowl destination. James Madison, 8-3, is not bowl eligible as it is a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school making the transition to FBS status. App State, 6-6, is not eligible for a bowl because two of its wins were against FCS schools, and schools with two FCS wins must win seven games to be bowl eligible. However, there is a slim chance App State could receive a bowl bid based on there not being enough teams meeting the six-win criteria to fill all the available bowl openings. Some 5-7 teams are also being considered.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.