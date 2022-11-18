For most of the members of the South Alabama football team, Saturday’s game is an important Sun Belt Conference matchup. For head coach Kane Wommack and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., it’s also a homecoming.
Wommack played and graduated from Southern Miss and the school has special meaning for him. For Luter, Southern Miss is located in his hometown of Hattiesburg, and the game is an opportunity for him to return home and play in front of a lot of family members and friends.
For the Jags as a whole, it’s the next game and an opportunity to continue what has been South Alabama’s most successful season as a Division 1 program. It’s also the opportunity to extend its win streak over the Golden Eagles, which stands at 2-0 in the all-time series, though Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at M.M. Roberts Stadium that will be broadcast on the NFL Network, is the first meeting between the two programs as fellow Sun Belt members.
The Jags are 8-2 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt play, while USM is 5-5 and 3-3.
“I have such great admiration for my time in Hattiesburg,” Wommack said earlier this week. “I really fell in love with the game of football as a kid watching my dad (Dave Wommack) have all of those great defenses. And the success they had in watching all of those great players was so influential in my life that I chose to follow in my dad’s footsteps.
“I have not been back since my Senior Day on that field in terms of game day, so I think that will be a neat moment. When you get to this point in your career, a game is a game. You can appreciate going back to a place that means so much to you in your history, but also, I would be cutting this team short if I wasn’t fully focused on where we are as a program right now. So, I think I can hold both of those things pretty well and still get ready to go do what it takes to execute in the game.”
Luter, who is expected to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, said playing in Hattiesburg always adds something extra to the game for him.
“It’s always a big, important game for me whenever I get to go back home since that’s where there’s a lot of support at,” he said. “It’s just an amazing environment to be around. Just like in 2020, when we went back to Southern Miss and played them, it was just amazing being back home and seeing all of the family and friends that I have there.”
As for whether or not he has received a lot of requests for tickets for the game, Luter said, “I can only imagine what that request is going to be like. I know it’s going to be in the double digits.”
South Alabama is on a three-game win streak heading to Southern Miss and holds a 4-1 record in road games, including winning three straight. The Jags’ only road loss was a one-point defeat to UCLA at the Rose Bowl back in September.
The Jags are coming off a home win over Texas State in which they didn’t play particularly well in the first half, but came out in the second half to put the game away. Southern Miss has lost its past two games — at home against Georgia State and at Coastal Carolina, though they played Coastal, the Sun Belt’s East Division winner, close, losing 26-23.
“You look at the overall culture of their team, and the foundation that they’re laying defensively and the effort and passion they play with — that’s a proud, defensive-rich tradition at that university and one my family was proud to be a part of and help establish,” Wommack said. “You see some of the passion and aggression they play with on defense. They’re very mindful of creating momentum for their team, and the style they play defensively and how attacking they are on defense. And they’re playing complimentary football.
“They’re committed to running the ball in a number of different ways. When you look at their team, they have played well at home and I think they want to use that momentum and passion in terms of how they want to attack and play this game as well. It’s going to be gritty at times when you play a defense that is so multiple in the things that they do. They’re going to get some plays on you and create some negatives, but we have to be able to respond from those negatives on every single given drive and also have to be able to take advantage of some exposures that they’re leaving for themselves.”
PENALTIES: Penalties have been an issue for the Jags all season long and Wommack said it is an area that is receiving a lot of attention. The Jags are tied for No. 129 nationally — next to last — in penalties with 88 in 10 games for 802 yards. That ties the Jags with Eastern Michigan, which has committed 88 penalties in 11 games for 785 yards. Bowling Green has 95 penalties for last place nationally, coming in 11 games and covering 851 yards. … As for penalties, two South Alabama players who were charged with penalties after a play was completed — one for unnecessary roughness, the other for unsportsmanlike conduct — will face disciplinary action this week, Wommack said. “Those two players will dress somewhere else this week,” he said. “They won’t be part of our locker room. They’ll practice with the team, they’ll get dressed somewhere else, they can shower someplace else. But the enjoyment of getting to be around your teammates, those players will not be in that locker room.” … Last week against Texas State, offensive lineman Dontae Lewis was suspended and did not play following his ejection from the game against Georgia Southern for spitting on an opposing player, also part of the penalty issues noted by Wommack. In another penalty issue, defensive back Jalen Jordan will miss the first half of Saturday’s game against Southern Miss based on his targeting penalty against Texas State in the second half of last week’s game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.