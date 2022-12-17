South Alabama football

South Alabama WR Devin Voisin

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

As the South Alabama coaching staff evaluated the receiver position heading into this season there was one obvious void — they would no longer have NFL-bound Jalen Tolbert in the lineup. The first question then became: who will replace him?

The answer, it turns out, was right in front of them — Devin Voisin — though it wasn’t an obvious answer. In his first three seasons with the Jaguars, Voisin had as many tackles on special teams as he had receptions — two. He played in 12 games in 2019 with two catches for six yards, in 2020 he played in 11 games with no catches but a tackle and a forced fumble and in 2021 he played in just four games and was redshirted, making one tackle.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.