As the South Alabama coaching staff evaluated the receiver position heading into this season there was one obvious void — they would no longer have NFL-bound Jalen Tolbert in the lineup. The first question then became: who will replace him?
The answer, it turns out, was right in front of them — Devin Voisin — though it wasn’t an obvious answer. In his first three seasons with the Jaguars, Voisin had as many tackles on special teams as he had receptions — two. He played in 12 games in 2019 with two catches for six yards, in 2020 he played in 11 games with no catches but a tackle and a forced fumble and in 2021 he played in just four games and was redshirted, making one tackle.
He is in his fourth season with the Jags, yet is just a sophomore on the roster this season as he received the COVID-19 year in 2020 which did not count toward his four years of eligibility and he took the redshirt season in 2021.
With the opening at receiver and a desire to get on the field, Voisin went to work. He began in January, working with other receivers and new quarterback Carter Bradley who transferred to South Alabama from Toledo. He also added film study to his routine. The pieces started to fall into place.
Coaches mentioned Voisin often during spring practice sessions concerning his improvement and the comments continued during summer workouts and fall practices. When the season began, though he started a bit slowly, Voisin had established himself as a contributor to the Jags’ offense.
As the Jags headed to New Orleans Saturday to begin on-site preparations for their New Orleans Bowl game against Western Kentucky Wednesday at the Caesars Superdome, Voisin is firmly established as a key playmaker. This season he has 53 catches for 718 yards and four touchdowns, one of three Jags’ receivers with more than 50 catches and more than 700 yards. Jalen Wayne has caught 56 passes for 793 yards and nine TDs, while Caullin Lacy has 58 catches for 759 yards and six TDs. That gives the trio 167 catches, 2,270 yards and 19 TDs.
“Coming into the season I really didn’t have that much game experience and I had to go to (Jalen) Wayne, who had been in the program for a while and had a lot of reps, and I worked with him a lot in the offseason,” said Voisin, a 6-foot-0, 190-pounder whose twin brother Jaden starts in the Jags’ secondary. “And when Carter got here I just followed what Wayne was doing. If he was out here running routes with Carter, then I was out here too.
“It also helped me watching film of different teams. That was something that wasn’t real big for me in the past because I wasn’t really getting on the field, so it wasn’t a main focus for me. So getting in the study room and studying other teams really helped me. You learn defensive formations and the player you’re going against, you learn their tendencies. If you notice some of those small things it will help you out tremendously.”
The process worked and Voisin found his place in the Jags’ starting lineup. He played a solid role in helping the Jags to their 10-2 record and their first bowl invitation since the 2016 season.
“The first three games I had to get all the nerves out that I would get and all the jitters. But once the season started going on we got comfortable with Carter and the offense and picking up a routine. That definitely helped out,” he said.
Head coach Kane Wommack said Voisin proved his value to the team with continuous and dedicated work during the offseason and a desire to become more of a contributor to the Jags’ fortunes.
“I think I mentioned before the season how impactful I thought he was going to be, and certainly he has stepped up to the plate,” Wommack said. “He is arguably the hardest worker on the offensive side of the ball. You’re talking about a person who sets a standard of what it’s supposed to look like and then is rewarded on game day with the type of production that he has.
“It’s so exciting that that young man is just a sophomore in our program and with Jaden Voisin, those are two very instinctive players, they are very gifted and they’ve got a lot of great football ahead of them.”
Voisin said to experience the success he has enjoyed this season has only served as motivation to improve on this season’s performance, noting the 2022 season has given him the confidence and experience he has needed.
“Coming into the season, my coach would talk to me, and I didn’t have that much game experience,” he said. “I don’t know if they expected too much out of me, since I didn’t have much game experience, and doing what I did, impacting (the offense) the way I did, I can pack myself on the back because I know I worked super hard for this all these years and I was ready (when the opportunity to play was presented).”
Now he and his teammates look to Wednesday night and the opportunity to add the program’s first bowl game victory to the long list of accomplishments they have produced this season.
“The bowl game is everything,” Voisin said. “I’ve been here, this is my fourth year if you add that COVID year, and not having much (team) success in the past, going to a bowl game is huge. And especially going 10-2. Winning the (Sun Belt) Conference championship, that was our goal, but being able to play in a big bowl game, especially close by in New Orleans, having all our fans and our family be able to come, it’s awesome.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.