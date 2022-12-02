Saraland football

Saraland's Ryan Williams catches a pass for a touchdown during the Class 6A state championship game

 Scott Donaldson

Ryan Williams scored four touchdowns Friday night in leading the Saraland Spartans to their first-ever state football championship. The Spartans came out strong in the first half, with Williams scoring three rushing touchdowns and one hauling in a pass for another score to lead Saraland’s 38-17 victory over Mountain Brook in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Williams, a sophomore and Alabama commit, was selected the game’s Most Valuable Player. He finished with 190 rushing yards and 84 receiving yards.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.