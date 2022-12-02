Ryan Williams scored four touchdowns Friday night in leading the Saraland Spartans to their first-ever state football championship. The Spartans came out strong in the first half, with Williams scoring three rushing touchdowns and one hauling in a pass for another score to lead Saraland’s 38-17 victory over Mountain Brook in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Williams, a sophomore and Alabama commit, was selected the game’s Most Valuable Player. He finished with 190 rushing yards and 84 receiving yards.
It was the third trip to the title game for the Spartans in the past nine seasons. Saraland lost to Clay Chalkville 36-13 in 2014 and fell to Pinson Valley 26-17 in 2018.
The win pushed Saraland’s season record to 14-1, the first 14-win season in school history. Mountain Brook finished the year with a 12-3 record.
“I am so proud of our guys,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said after the game. “They’ve done so well being consistent. People make a lot of us being so young. We’ve got great senior leadership and we’ve got some young guys, both juniors and sophomores, who have been resilient all year long. To go through the southern part of the state, 6A, Region 1, and go 14-1, and play, I think, arguably the toughest road in the playoffs — going on the road, having to play Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa) the second week, going to Theodore and then coming up here and playing a very good Mountain Brook team — and see our guys … come up on this stage and never bat an eye.
“What a great night for Saraland, what a great night for our community, the tremendous outpouring of support. I think they shut the town down and everybody from Saraland is over there in the bleachers celebrating.”
Williams started the scoring with a 61-yard touchdown run with 1:31 left in the first period. He followed early in the second quarter by hauling in a 24-yard scoring pass from quarterback K.J. Lacey. After a Mountain Brook field goal made the score 14-3, Williams produced a 58-yard scoring run on a fourth down-and-1 play that increased the Spartans’ lead to 21-3.
Mountain Brook added a touchdown on a 1-yard Cole Gamble run with 2:51 left in the first half, but using all of the time remaining Saraland picked up another score on the final play of the half. A Lacey pass to Williams found Williams getting out of bounds at the 1 yard line with two seconds to play. Williams then scored from the Wildcat formation and the Spartans carried a 28-10 lead into intermission.
Saraland added to its lead in the third quarter when place kicker Hunter Kirkland booted a 30-yard field with 1:13 left, upping the Spartans’ lead to 31-10. But in a 63-second drive, Mountain Brook countered with a touchdown, quarterback John Colvin throwing a 26-yard scoring pass to Clark Sanderson who drug a Saraland defender with him into the end zone for a 31-17 score.
Santae McWilliams answered the Mountain Brook score when he found the end zone on a 5-yard run following an Isaih Bowie interception. It gave the Spartans a 38-17 lead with 7:10 left to play.
That would prove to be the finishing touch on the game. Saraland, looking to erase the final seconds off the scoreboard clock, called for a fake punt in the waning moments and McWilliams pulled it off, getting a first down that allowed the Spartans to run the remaining seconds and begin the celebration of their first state football crown.
Saraland produced 488 yards of total offense, compared to 295 for Mountain Brook. Lacey was 12 of 21 passing for 130 yards and one TD, while McWilliams carried the ball 28 times for 163 yards and one score. McWilliams also caught a pair of passes for 16 yards and C.D. Gill had two catches for 13 yards.
Williams, Lacey, McWilliams and Gill are all sophomores, which has Saraland fans — and the players as well — looking to a bright future. Will there be more Blue Map trophies in the Spartans’ future?
Kelly, who has led Saraland to the playoffs in each of his 12 seasons at the school, is now 118-35 as the Spartans’ head coach and 165-69 in his career as a head coach, including previous stops at Satsuma and Saraland.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
