By Rob Holbert

It’s been a unique week at Lagniappe worldwide HQ. I say unique because I’m certain that in our 21 years of existence we’ve never had as much reaction to a story as we did to this week’s cover story about the history of abuse at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School.
It’s nearing two months since the “defrocked” priest, Alex Crow, took off for Europe with an 18-year-old recent McGill graduate, sparking a story that has drawn interest internationally. As we’ve covered this bizarre story, accusations that the school and diocese had been warned about Crow’s behavior long before he flew off with the young lady now in Italy with him. And while the parents of current or recent McGill students negatively affected by Crow’s behavior expressed an understandable level of outrage at what they perceive as the school’s disinterest in protecting students, the stories also brought feedback from McGill graduates who were abused decades ago.
In reading about the Crow story, they say they’re seeing the same kind of behavior from school and diocesan officials as they did decades ago when predatory clergy members were preying upon them and no one would stop it.
Clark Glenn was the first to contact us. Glenn had been victimized by the notorious Nicholas “Brother Vic” Bendillo, a brother of the Sacred Heart, who abused students for an unbelievable 40 years. Glenn’s testimony was responsible for putting Bendillo behind bars in 2004, and he was outraged by what he sees as McGill, once again, allowing a member of the clergy to prey upon students.
Glenn helped get other victims — including the parents of the young woman in Italy with Alex Crow — to talk with us. Their stories are powerful and damning of those charged with protecting students from this kind of behavior. McGill President Fr. Bry Shields, in particular, was said to have been aware of problems with both Bendillo and Crow and done nothing about it. In Brother Vic’s case, one victim claims she told Shields about his perverted behavior seven years before Bendillo was finally quietly moved out of the school.
The story ran online a week ago and in print on Wednesday. By mid-week, our phones were ringing. Victims have contacted us to tell even more jaw-dropping stories about what was going on at McGill in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
One of the things that became clear by cross-referencing the 2018 list of abusive clergy released by the Archdiocese of Mobile with some of the known complaints is that there were times McGill had at least three active pedophile clergy members abusing students simultaneously.
People this week told us stories of victims actually being shared between abusers. One anonymous letter from a woman claimed Brother Vic, who had a taste for boys, brought her to another brother so he could sexually abuse her. All of it is mind blowing.
In many ways, it feels like Mobile is having a comeuppance that took place in many other cities 20 years ago when the priest abuse scandal broke loose in Boston. Outside of then-Archbishop Oscar Lipscomb’s admission in 2003 that he had moved a known sexual predator, Fr. Alex Sherlock, from Mobile to Montgomery, where he victimized another child, and Brother Vic’s conviction in 2004, this archdiocese managed to tamp down the stories and keep things quiet. Some of the victims from decades ago are now coming forward.
I know this is hard for many Catholics, and there are certainly those who have told us we’re “muckraking” or dredging up things that everybody already knows and that we should simply stop. That’s been the time-tested recipe for handling abuse. But it’s important those stories aren’t simply shoved into a box and put in the back of the closet, particularly as there are claims that things are still being handled the same way.
The same people have run McGill for a long time. Shields has been president for 34 years now and victims from the past and present have claimed he didn’t handle these matters properly. For Shields’ part, he has refused to discuss the matter, as has Archbishop Thomas Rodi. We sent Shields several detailed questions for the story this past week after the diocese’s spokesman said he would only answer written questions. But in the end, he decided not to answer any of them.
Across the nation, dioceses are filing bankruptcy, selling assets or shifting them to individual parishes in order to protect themselves from lawsuits as state legislatures are passing “lookback” laws suspending civil statutes of limitations for victims. In states where that’s happened, the number of abuse claims is astounding. In Alabama, a similar bill has been proposed in each of the past two sessions. Not surprisingly, they didn’t even make it out of committee. Statutes of limitation have long been the friend of many organizations in this state and there’s not a stomach for messing with that.
But victims of abuse by priests and other clergy are put in a really tough position. Typically they would have to come forward while still in their teens or early 20s in order to file a suit within the statute of limitations. On average, victims of this type of abuse don’t speak about it until they’re in their 40s or 50s. While there is no criminal statute of limitations for sexual abuse, the vast majority of abusers are dead by the time their crimes are made public.
Alabama should offer a window for victims to file claims, to try to get a little justice for having their lives affected so negatively by people who were supposed to be looking out for them in the name of Jesus.
Water they going to do?
The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board announced it would be implementing a 22 percent rate increase this week, pouring more fuel on the dumpster fire that is the city’s water service.
This is one of the poorest cities in the state and now citizens are facing an increase of 22 percent due to the massive mismanagement that has taken place over the years. You have to wonder at which point the state will finally step in.
I’m sure nobody wants to touch this hot potato because it represents millions in infrastructure expenses just to start with. There’s also the issue of it becoming an ongoing burden for whoever deals with it.
Oh, and to top it off, at this week’s meeting there were more allegations of credit card theft at the Water Board.
It’s beyond time for the governor’s office to help find a solution to this situation.
