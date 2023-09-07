There are several anticipated games on this weekend’s college football schedule, including a few involving teams from the state of Alabama. Heading that list for many is Texas visiting Alabama in Tuscaloosa. There’s also Auburn’s road trip to the West Coast to face Cal and Troy traveling to Kansas State.
Each of those games will be televised, with the Alabama and Auburn games on ESPN and Troy's games being televised by FS1.
In all, there are 30 games to be televised this weekend that involve teams from the state of Alabama, the SEC or the Sun Belt Conference. Here is a list of those games, kickoff times and the network televising the game (all times are CDT):
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, 10 a.m., ACC Network
Ball State at Georgie, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Troy at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FS1
James Madison at Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPNU
South Carolina State at Georgia Tech, noon, ESPN+, ACC Network+
Samford at Western Carolina, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, 2 p.m., ESPN+, SEC Network+
Texas A&M at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Ole Miss at Tulane, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Texas State at UTSA, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Kent State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Marshall at East Caroline, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Southeastern Louisiana at South Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Austin Peay at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN+, SEC Network+
Appalachian State at North Carolina, 4:15 p.m., ACC Network
Louisiana at Old Dominion, 5 p.m., ESPN+
UAB at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Texas at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN
Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+
UConn at Georgia State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Memphis at Arkansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
North Alabama at Tarleton State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
McNeese State at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Grambling at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+, SEC Network+
Arizona at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network
Furman at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+, SEC Network+
Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Southern Mississippi at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
