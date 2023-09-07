College football

There are several anticipated games on this weekend’s college football schedule, including a few involving teams from the state of Alabama. Heading that list for many is Texas visiting Alabama in Tuscaloosa. There’s also Auburn’s road trip to the West Coast to face Cal and Troy traveling to Kansas State.

Each of those games will be televised, with the Alabama and Auburn games on ESPN and Troy's games being televised by FS1.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

