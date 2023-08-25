The college football season begins this week with a pair of state schools opening their seasons and some other games involving Top-25 teams also scheduled.
North Alabama and Jacksonville State will begin their seasons on Saturday as will Notre Dame, Southern Cal and SEC member Vanderbilt. UMass, Auburn’s season-opening opponent, will also play on Saturday, as will Gulf Coast Challenge participant Jackson State.
The North Alabama game will serve as the head coaching debut at the school of Brent Dearman, a Saraland native, Vigor graduate and former B.C. Rain head coach whose father Roger Dearmon won two state championships at Vigor and brother Matt is a member of Saraland’s state championship staff.
Dearmon hired several assistant coaches who have ties to the Gulf Coast. Former South Alabama quarterback Jake Bentley is the Lions’ quarterbacks coach while former Vigor and Auburn standout DeShaun Davis is the team’s linebackers coach. Thomas Johnston, a former All-State player at Spanish Fort who was a three-year letterman at UAB at linebacker, is the Lions’ defensive line coach.
Coming off a 1-10 season under the previous coaching staff, North Alabama will play Mercer at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl in a 2:30 p.m. game Saturday to be televised by ESPN.
Jacksonville State, which recently joined Conference USA but is ineligible for postseason play as it makes its transition to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) status, will open the season at home against UTEP in a 4:30 p.m. game Saturday. The game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network. The Gamecocks, led by head coach Rich Rodriguez, posted a 9-2 record last season. Former Blount and Alabama standout Kevin Sigler is a member of the Gamecocks’ coaching staff.
Other games of interest find Notre Dame playing Navy in Dublin, Ireland, Jackson State playing South Carolina State in Atlanta, Vanderbilt playing Hawai’i, Southern Cal taking on San Jose State and UMass taking on New Mexico State on ESPN at 6:30 on Saturday for Auburn fans who want to get a look at the Tigers’ season-opening opponent.
Here is Saturday’s college football schedule with TV information and kickoff times (all times are CDT):
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Notre Dame vs. Navy, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Mercer vs. North Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Jacksonville State vs. UTEP, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
New Mexico State vs. UMass, 6 p.m., ESPN
San Diego State vs. Ohio, 6 p.m., FS1
Albany vs. Fordham, 6 p.m., FloFootball
Vanderbilt vs. Hawai’I, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Jackson State vs. South Carolina State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Southern Cal vs. San Jose State, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Louisiana Tech vs. FIU, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
