College football

North Alabama head coach Brent Dearmon

 Photo courtesy of University of North Alabama Athletics

The college football season begins this week with a pair of state schools opening their seasons and some other games involving Top-25 teams also scheduled.

North Alabama and Jacksonville State will begin their seasons on Saturday as will Notre Dame, Southern Cal and SEC member Vanderbilt. UMass, Auburn’s season-opening opponent, will also play on Saturday, as will Gulf Coast Challenge participant Jackson State.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

