The Labor Day Weekend means lots of college football on TV and teams from the state of Alabama, the SEC and the Sun Belt Conference will be featured in several games to be broadcast.
While many of the games will be broadcast on ESPN+ there are several national broadcasts as well. South Alabama will play Tulane at 7 p.m. on Saturday on ESPNU, with Auburn entertaining UMass at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN and Alabama playing Middle Tennessee at home at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Here is the college football TV schedule for SEC, Sun Belt Conference and in-state schools for the opening weekend of games. All times listed are CDT:
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Georgia St. vs. Rhode Island, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Missouri vs. South Dakota, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Utah vs. Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN
UAB vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m., ESPN+
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
Oklahoma vs. Arkansas St., 11 a.m., ESPN
Jacksonville St. vs. East Tennessee St., 1 p.m., ESPN+
Ole Miss vs. Mercer, 1 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+
Auburn vs. UMass, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Appalachian St. vs. Gardner Webb, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Arkansas vs. Western Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+
Mississippi St. vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 3 p.m., SEC
Georgia vs. UT-Martin, 5 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+
Georgia Southern vs. The Citadel, 5 p.m., ESPN+
James Madison vs. Bucknell, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Marshall vs. Albany, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Alabama St. vs. Southern, ESPN+
Texas A&M vs. New Mexico St., 6 p.m., ESPN
UL-Monroe vs. Army, 6 p.m., NFL Network
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+
Baylor vs. Texas St., 6 p.m., ESPN+
Southern Miss vs. Alcorn St., 6 p.m., ESPN+
Troy vs. Stephen F. Austin, 6 p.m., ESPN+
North Alabama vs. Chattanooga, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
South Carolina vs. North Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Louisiana vs. Northwestern St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion, 7 p.m., ACC Network
