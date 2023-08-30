College football

South Alabama's game at Tulane will be televised by ESPNU on Saturday

The Labor Day Weekend means lots of college football on TV and teams from the state of Alabama, the SEC and the Sun Belt Conference will be featured in several games to be broadcast.

While many of the games will be broadcast on ESPN+ there are several national broadcasts as well. South Alabama will play Tulane at 7 p.m. on Saturday on ESPNU, with Auburn entertaining UMass at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN and Alabama playing Middle Tennessee at home at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

