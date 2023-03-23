Spring Hill College women’s basketball head coach Karen McConico will not return to the position next season, school officials announced Thursday. McConico had been the Badgers head coach for the past 12 seasons, beginning with the 2011-12 season.
McConico produced three winning seasons during her tenure at Spring Hill — a 14-12 record in 2014-15 and 2016-17 and a 22-6 record, her best season with the Badgers, in 2017-18. Her overall record at the school was 119-192. Over the past three seasons the Badgers were just 10-53, including a 3-5 record in a COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season, and they were just 30-87 since the team’s last winning season in 2016-17.
Spring Hill ended the past season on a 12-game losing streak.
The Spring Hill athletics program switched from National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) membership to National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II membership three years into McConico’s tenure. The school is now a conference member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC).
“We appreciate Karen’s service to the college and the women’s basketball program, especially the difficult time of transitioning from the NAIA to the NCAA,” Spring Hill Athletics Director Joe Niland said. “Karen worked very hard. At this point we feel the program needs to move in a different direction.”
Niland said the school will begin its search for a new head coach immediately. There is no timetable set for filling the position.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.