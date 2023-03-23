Spring Hill College basketball

Karen McConico

Spring Hill College women’s basketball head coach Karen McConico will not return to the position next season, school officials announced Thursday. McConico had been the Badgers head coach for the past 12 seasons, beginning with the 2011-12 season.

McConico produced three winning seasons during her tenure at Spring Hill — a 14-12 record in 2014-15 and 2016-17 and a 22-6 record, her best season with the Badgers, in 2017-18. Her overall record at the school was 119-192. Over the past three seasons the Badgers were just 10-53, including a 3-5 record in a COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season, and they were just 30-87 since the team’s last winning season in 2016-17.

