Africatown Heritage House Director Jessica Fairley told community members Monday night what to expect when people from everywhere show up to learn Africatown’s origin story when the museum opens on Saturday, July 8.
“What we want to do is add to the community,” Fairley, who first heard the story of the Clotilda slave ship when she was a student at Africatown’s Whitley Elementary School, said. “All the situations that people from Africatown come from, I come from. I’m not a foreigner. I want to see Africatown win. I want to see the people of Africatown win.”
Around 30 people packed into the Robert Hope Community Center to hear Fairley introduce herself and her mission for the long-awaited museum. Mobile County District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, Africatown C.H.E.S.S. President Joe Womack and others also told community members how they can get involved in the opening weekend’s many activities.
Fairley graduated from Vigor High School and spent more than a decade working in communications before joining the History Museum of Mobile as the Africatown Heritage House’s director in 2023. It is important to her that every visitor, who looks at the museum exhibits and views the experience of Africatown’s forebears, learns not only about how those people survived and created their own community, but about how they got to where they are as well, she said.
“I want them to get a deeper sense of their history,” Fairley said.
The Heritage House will open 163 years to the day that 110 Africans arrived in Mobile as slaves on the Clotilda, a ship commissioned by Timothy Meaher to win a bet that he could not smuggle people into Mobile 50 years after the transatlantic slave trade was outlawed in the United States. Visitors from all around the city, state, country and world are expected to attend the opening on Saturday, July 8, but the celebration for the community members begins on Thursday, July 6.
By reserving a spot through the Clotilda Descendants Association (CDA), Africatown community members can tour the Heritage House before any other member of the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that Thursday. Local elected leaders and African spiritual dancers will dedicate the museum with a public ceremony the following Friday morning, after which the community may view the exhibit again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The museum will formally open to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8. A community walk and ceremony commemorating where the 110 Africans set foot on land precedes the opening, and a community day featuring performances, food trucks and field activities follows it. Head to www.clotilda.com for more information.
Ludgood said the county has done much to make sure community members will be able to enjoy the festivities. They are prepared to meet the challenge they expect a large number of visitors will cause, she said, adding police will control traffic around the museum and through the community.
“It's so important to me and to all of us the community be treated with dignity,” Ludgood said. “They’re coming in for a day or two, but you live here, and they’ve got to respect that.”
Once the celebration of the Heritage House’s opening winds down, Fairley said the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free for Mobile County residents. Because of the exhibit’s size, she said 25 people will be admitted every 20 minutes.
Africatown community members can get involved with the museum as merchandise vendors or docents, she said. People who sell products in the Heritage House’s gift shop get a 90-percent cut of all sales, and people who volunteer as docents can share their Africatown experience starting in August.
Opening the doors to the Heritage House also opens the doors to everything Africatown and Mobile have to offer, Womack said, describing Africatown as “the hook” that gets people into the area’s larger tourism scene. People will spend hours in the community absorbing its history and unfinished story, he said.
“This is just the beginning,” he said, hinting at the possibility of tours to the Clotilda wreck site on the Mobile River in addition to driving tours through Africatown. “Africatown is going to be the hook for the success of the whole tourism industry in the city of Mobile.
“It's here, folks,” Womack said at the meeting’s end. “This is something that we’ve asked for.”
