Africatown Heritage House Director Jessica Fairley speaks at a community meeting ahead of the museum's grand opening on Saturday, July 8.

Africatown Heritage House Director Jessica Fairley told community members Monday night what to expect when people from everywhere show up to learn Africatown’s origin story when the museum opens on Saturday, July 8.

“What we want to do is add to the community,” Fairley, who first heard the story of the Clotilda slave ship when she was a student at Africatown’s Whitley Elementary School, said. “All the situations that people from Africatown come from, I come from. I’m not a foreigner. I want to see Africatown win. I want to see the people of Africatown win.”

