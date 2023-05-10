Prep football

Vigor High School's new stadium

 Photo by Tommy Hicks

Robert Brazile couldn’t stop smiling. A vision he had 40 years ago was now a reality, and the Pro Football Hall of Famer was happy to take in the moment, even on a warm spring day.

“I think the feelings that I have, the happiness that I share, are from the vision that I had years ago of having a stadium,” Brazile said prior to ribbon-cutting ceremonies at the new, on-campus football stadium at Vigor High School on Wednesday. “In 1984 when I came back (to Mobile) from playing professional football I started volunteering here at Vigor, and I told all the coaches, ‘You know what we’re missing? It’s a football stadium. Every high school in Houston, Texas, (where he played in the NFL) has their own stadium. Why can’t we get one?’ 

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.