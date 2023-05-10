Robert Brazile couldn’t stop smiling. A vision he had 40 years ago was now a reality, and the Pro Football Hall of Famer was happy to take in the moment, even on a warm spring day.
“I think the feelings that I have, the happiness that I share, are from the vision that I had years ago of having a stadium,” Brazile said prior to ribbon-cutting ceremonies at the new, on-campus football stadium at Vigor High School on Wednesday. “In 1984 when I came back (to Mobile) from playing professional football I started volunteering here at Vigor, and I told all the coaches, ‘You know what we’re missing? It’s a football stadium. Every high school in Houston, Texas, (where he played in the NFL) has their own stadium. Why can’t we get one?’
“So when I see this, my vision has finally come true from some 40 years ago. It makes me feel very good. I hope Prichard and the Mobile (County) Public School System (MCPSS) get a good pat on their back for making this happen.”
A similar dream-to-reality moment was held by Sherry D. McDale, president of the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners (representing District IV) and the former athletics director at LeFlore High School, which also held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, opening its new on-campus stadium.
“I stood at that back door after 15 years (at the school) and I saw a stadium right here,” she said during her remarks at the ceremony. “And when elected to be a school board commissioner, we made that dream come true. District IV is ready to move forward with athletics. …
“We are a Rattler Nation that is strong,” she told those in attendance, particularly the students. “We bring pride, and a tradition of excellence on our campus has been embedded in you. So when you walk the halls of John L. LeFlore, 700 Donald Street, you walk it with pride. You walk it with your head up. You walk it because the students before you have set a foundation of excellence and you must continue to carry that tradition.”
Brazile took his feelings about the new stadium a step further.
“This is what we need,” he said. “We don’t need nothing used, we don’t need nothing borrowed, we’ve got our own stadium. Now. Let’s see if we can find some more athletes. We’ve already had, what, 25 or 30 athletes out of Vigor to make it to the pros? We can make more now at our home stadium.”
LeFlore principal Antonio Williams put the moment into simple perspective.
“This is a great day in the Toulminville community and a great day at LeFlore High School,” he said.
Another ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at Davidson High School Thursday at 9 a.m., with another scheduled at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 22, at B.C. Rain. All four schools will play their home games at their new stadiums this fall, with LeFlore the first school to schedule a game at its new facility when it entertains Blount this Saturday for a spring football game.
“It’s a life-long dream come true, not only to be the leader of the athletics program here but to actually be in the stadium, standing in it, knowing we have a place to practice and a home field to defend. It’s a dream come true,” said LeFlore head coach Renard Jackson.
“The value of this can’t be overstated. Going from no place to practice, calling other schools and them partnering with us and allowing us to practice at their facility, the amount of practices and the quality of practices will change. The fans will be able to stay here after school and attend the game versus traveling somewhere else. It’s going to be a huge, huge change for our program.”
Jackson said he was especially happy for the athletes who now have a home field for their games.
“The reaction of the kids has been pure excitement,” Jackson said. “Keeping them from jumping the fence every day has been our biggest task this spring.”
LeFlore player Michael Thomas said having an on-campus stadium changes everything, and he and his teammates are excited to get a chance to play there in just a few days.
“This is a very big deal,” he said. “. … We’re going to try and put on a show this Saturday. It’s been a big deal for a while. They’ve been building it for a long time, and we’ve been watching it built from the ground up. It’s been real good to watch it go from start to finish. It kind of represents our story, coming from the ground up. It’s surreal.
“It’s going to be a great thing to play here. I don’t know about the rest of the players, but for me, it’s going to be the biggest game of my life, being in a stadium like this, in front of a big crowd. It’s going to be full of energy. It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to be there.”
All four stadiums were built for approximately $5.5 million and the same plan was used at each of the four stadiums, each of which features stands for the home team, including four rows of chairback seats directly below the press box. There is a concession and restroom area on both sides of the field. All of the stadiums feature artificial turf, and the school board has approved placing artificial turf at the other MCPSS schools that already have stadiums — Mary G. Montgomery, Blount, Alma Bryant, Baker and Theodore.
The stadium construction process has not moved as quickly with Williamson and Murphy, the only MCPSS schools without on-campus stadiums. Williamson is awaiting approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a plot of land adjacent to the school where the stadium would be built. Murphy’s stadium is planned, but because it currently lacks an area on campus large enough to house a stadium, it’s possible the school’s stadium will be built off campus. Members of the school board have said they are actively seeking property to be purchased where a stadium for Murphy can be constructed.
There is no longer a wait at LeFlore, Vigor, Davidson and B.C. Rain.
“I think it’s great, especially for the city of Prichard,” school board member Reginald Crenshaw said following the program at Vigor. “There are so many negative things going on in this city and they can look at this and it can be a beacon of light in terms of some progress that can happen. Friday Night Lights, as they call it, is really going to be Friday Night Lights, at Vigor, LeFlore, B.C. Rain, everywhere. It’s really going to add another level of excitement and football athletics in Mobile County.
“It will bring more community pride and we feel like they will take great pride in it, especially being able to just go a couple of blocks and be at their home field. It’s a great day in Prichard and the City of Mobile with these stadiums (being officially opened).”
Vigor head coach Markus Cook said as a graduate of the school, the day brought forth several emotions.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I’m a native of Prichard and a Vigor alum. Words can’t describe the feelings right now. It’s bigger than football, what it means for our community. … And our players, they now have a place to call home.”
Vigor has several former coaches and players attend the ceremony. The list included former Alabama standout Roosevelt Patterson, who wore a Vigor jersey that included his name and number.
“It’s such a blessing,” he said. “I’m so happy for the people of Prichard and Vigor High School. This is a dream come true. It’s wonderful to be able to stand here and to be on that field. It’s been a long time coming.”
Mobile County athletics director Brad Lowell said looking out at those in attendance and the shining new stadiums gave him a feeling of satisfaction.
“The opportunity to have an on-campus stadium just brings a lot of excitement and it will build a lot of memories for the schools,” he said. “This has been a long time coming. I think it’s great for the communities and the student-athletes for years to come. I know they’re excited about it and I’m excited about it. It seems like forever since the process started and now it’s become reality.
“We wanted to make sure if we did it we did it right and to give them a place they can be proud of and an opportunity to be state of the art is exciting. They look great. Some will be able to get on it this spring with their spring game and I know that’s going to be real exciting for the fan base in all of the communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.