For outgoing Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, Friday’s groundbreaking of the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal and parking deck, as well as the proliferation of aerospace manufacturing, ties perfectly into the Port City’s history.
“About 300 years ago the French came here,” he joked. “They knew what they were doing. They sailed in here and now they’re flying out.”
The new terminal helps to add to the city’s transportation profile, Shelby said, along with five railroads, two interstate highways “within reaching distance,” and a port.
“Mobile is uniquely situated for an intermodal center that is second to none,” he said. “I’m bullish on Mobile and I’m proud of what you’re doing here.”
The new airport, which represents a move of commercial service from its current location at Bates Field in West Mobile to the Brookley Aeroplex. It’s a move officials hope will help improve the airport’s enplanements, especially within its “catchment area,” which includes everyone whose home is closest to the Mobile Regional Airport. This obviously includes Baldwin County residents, Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry told the gathered crowd.
“More than 55 percent of our catchment area don’t use Mobile’s airport,” Curry said. “Its current location makes it difficult to produce competition for airlines.”
Competition among airlines, Curry said, could lead to cheaper airfares for passengers, as well as more variety.
In his opening remarks, Curry said the prospect of an airport move five years ago took vision, commitment, dedication and drive. The vision, Curry said, reminds him of Shelby, who has pumped money into the airport project with the help of the federal government.
Curry said Gov. Kay Ivey was “committed” to the project and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson showed “dedication” to the project.
“The mayor has been dedicated to the move since I met him five years ago,” Curry said. “We’re excited to see how much the city can accomplish under his leadership.”
The drive for the project comes from MAA Chairman Elliot Maisel, Curry said, who wouldn’t rest until the project was completed.
“He won’t sleep, or let us [sleep] until the project is completed,” he said.
The decision to move the airport out of West Mobile was a simple one, Stimpson said, it came down to simply fixing what was broken.
“We had something broken in West Mobile,” he said. “We had declining enplanements over several decades and this will fix that.”
Seemingly agreeing with Curry, Stimpson called the Brookley Aeroplex the “geographic epicenter” of Mobile and Baldwin counties. Agreeing with Shelby, Stimpson said the deepening and widening of the port, the airport move and a renewed focus on the Mobile River Bridge project will all give the city an opportunity to shine.
“These will allow us the opportunity for economic growth,” he said. “The payout will be billions of dollars.”
Like the speakers before him, Stimpson thanked Shelby and Ivey for their help in moving the project along. He gave special recognition to Ivey, who was just re-elected to her second full term in office.
“There’s never been a governor in the history of Alabama who has done more for the Mobile area than Governor Ivey,” Stimpson said. “Every time we’ve asked her for support she’s been unrelenting in her support.”
However, Stimpson was quick to acknowledge that the plans for the new airport, the port and the bridge are about more than the locals who call the Port City home.
“It’s about all of us,” he said. “Everyone who was a part of the decision tree here; thank you so much.”
Maisel called the project “transformational,” adding that it’s more than just moving an airport from one part of the city to another.
“This is about a lifestyle,” he said. “This will have a trickle-down effect of jobs and revenue that will help make Mobile a better place to live and raise children.”
Following comments from other officials, Ivey said the new airport, the port, railroads and the highways mean Mobile will be a transportation hub for the state and nation.
“Aviation is a booming industry in Alabama and always play a vital role in our economy,” she said. “This will allow ‘Made in Alabama’ and ‘Made in America’ products the chance to be marketed globally. It means hundreds of well-paying jobs, increased revenue and more tourism dollars.”
