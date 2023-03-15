In a sense, it has become a national requirement that all citizens in this country fill out a NCAA Tournament bracket, even if you don’t follow college basketball closely or casually. It’s the law, and that’s it. So who ya got?
As such, over the years the NCAA Tournament, based on office pools, friendly neighborhood pools and other polls, has become one of the most popular sports events in the country. You may not keep up with the regular season or even the conference tournaments, but by golly you want to know which teams are in those No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed games. Suddenly, you have great interest in Princeton basketball … or VCU or UConn or any team that is labeled a Cinderella team.
As such, I am required to make my picks and do so publicly. I’m not scared. You see, one year the team I picked to win it all lost in the first round. I don’t believe I have ever correctly picked the team that ended up winning the national championship in my bracket. Maybe this is the year.
And so I march forward, presenting here my selection for each and every game, each and every round. I’m even going to pick the women’s tournament, too. Again, no fear.
You will also later receive a bonus — the men’s Final Four picks of other members of the Lagniappe staff and the team each of them believes will win the national championship. Teaser: there are quite a few folks here who think the national championship trophy will reside within the state.
SOUTH REGION: First-round winners: Alabama, West Virginia, San Diego State, Virginia, Creighton, Baylor, Missouri, Arizona. Second round: Alabama over West Virginia, Virginia over San Diego State, Creighton over Baylor, Arizona over Missouri. Regional semifinals: Alabama over Virginia, Arizona over Creighton. Regional title game: Alabama over Arizona.
MIDWEST REGIONAL: First-round winners: Houston, Auburn, Drake, Indiana, Iowa State, Xavier, Texas A&M, Texas. Second round: Houston over Auburn, Indiana over Drake, Xavier over Iowa State, Texas over Texas A&M. Regional semifinals: Indiana over Houston, Xavier over Texas. Regional title game: Xavier over Indiana.
EAST REGIONAL: First-round winners: Purdue, Memphis, Duke, Tennessee, Kentucky, Kansas State, Michigan State, Marquette. Second round: Purdue over Memphis, Tennessee over Duke, Kentucky over Kansas State, Marquette over Michigan State. Regional semifinals: Purdue over Tennessee, Marquette over Kentucky. Regional title game: Marquette over Purdue.
WEST REGIONAL: First-round winners: Kansas, Illinois, VCU, UConn, TCU, Gonzaga, Northwestern, UCLA. Second round: Kansas over Illinois, UConn over VCU, Gonzaga over TCU, UCLA over Northwestern. Regional semifinals: Kansas over UConn, Gonzaga over UCLA. Regional title game: Gonzaga over Kansas.
Semifinals: Alabama over Marquette, Gonzaga over Xavier. Title game: Alabama over Gonzaga.
Dale Liesch: Alabama, Xavier, Duke, UCLA. Title game: Alabama over UCLA.
Brady Petree: Alabama, Duke, Texas, Kansas. Title game: Alabama over Kansas.
Scott Johnson: Alabama, Marquette, Houston, UCLA. Title game: UCLA over Alabama.
Kyle Hamrick: Alabama, Duke, Gonzaga, Texas A&M. Title game: Alabama over Gonzaga.
Ashley Trice: Alabama, Houston, Kansas State, UConn. Title game: Houston over Alabama.
Rob Holbert: Arizona, Memphis, Xavier, Gonzaga. Title game: Gonzaga over Memphis.
GREENVILLE 1 REGIONAL: First-round winners: South Carolina, South Florida, Oklahoma, UCLA, Creighton, Notre Dame, Arizona, Maryland. Second round: South Carolina over South Florida, UCLA over Oklahoma, Notre Dame over Creighton, Arizona over Maryland. Regional semifinals: South Carolina over UCLA, Notre Dame over Arizona. Regional title game: South Carolina over Notre Dame.
GREENVILLE 2 REGIONAL: First-round winners: Indiana, Oklahoma State, Washington State, Villanova, Michigan, LSU, N.C. State, Utah. Second round: Indiana over Oklahoma State, Villanova over Washington State, LSU over Michigan, Utah over N.C. State. Regional semifinals: Indiana over Villanova, LSU over Utah. Regional title game: LSU over Indiana.
SEATTLE 3 REGIONAL: First-round winners: Virginia Tech, USC, Iowa State, Tennessee, North Carolina, Ohio State, Baylor, UConn. Second round: Virginia Tech over USC, Tennessee over Iowa State, North Carolina over Ohio State, Baylor over UConn. Regional semifinals: Virginia Tech over Tennessee, Baylor over North Carolina. Regional title game: Baylor over Virginia Tech.
SEATTLE 4 REGIONAL: First-round winners: Stanford, Ole Miss, Louisville, Texas, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa. Second round: Stanford over Ole Miss, Texas over Louisville, Duke over Colorado, Iowa over Florida State. Regional semifinals: Stanford over Texas, Iowa over Duke. Regional title game: Stanford over Iowa.
Semifinals: South Carolina over Stanford, Baylor over LSU. National title game: South Carolina over Baylor.
Brady Petree: South Carolina, Iowa, UConn, Indiana. Title game: Iowa over UConn.
