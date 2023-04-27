Coastal Alabama athletics

At times it was difficult to differentiate the athletic teams for Coastal Alabama Community College, which until Wednesday featured three campuses with three different athletic programs and even three different mascots. There was Coastal Alabama South in Bay Minette, formerly Faulkner State, with its teams known as the Sun Chiefs. There was Coastal Alabama North in Monroeville, formerly Alabama Southern, its team mascot being the Eagles. And there was Coastal Alabama East in Breton, formerly known as Jeff Davis, with its athletic teams called the Warhawks.

Beginning with the 2023-24 athletic calendar that starts in August, all of that changes. Each of the campuses will be known simply as Coastal Alabama and the athletic teams will have just one mascot, the Coyotes. And already, the mascot has a nickname — you can call them the Yotes.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.