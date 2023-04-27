At times it was difficult to differentiate the athletic teams for Coastal Alabama Community College, which until Wednesday featured three campuses with three different athletic programs and even three different mascots. There was Coastal Alabama South in Bay Minette, formerly Faulkner State, with its teams known as the Sun Chiefs. There was Coastal Alabama North in Monroeville, formerly Alabama Southern, its team mascot being the Eagles. And there was Coastal Alabama East in Breton, formerly known as Jeff Davis, with its athletic teams called the Warhawks.
Beginning with the 2023-24 athletic calendar that starts in August, all of that changes. Each of the campuses will be known simply as Coastal Alabama and the athletic teams will have just one mascot, the Coyotes. And already, the mascot has a nickname — you can call them the Yotes.
“This represents a final piece of the puzzle of our consolidation,” Coastal Alabama Athletics Director Daniel Head said Wednesday following a ceremony on the Bay Minette campus in which the changes were revealed. “It’s now officially we’re all one brand — one college, one brand, one name no matter what campus you’re on or what town you’re in. Everybody’s going to be identified the same and so we can pull for each other and pull for the same mascot. Three campuses have athletics, but on 14 campuses there are people that work and take classes and on those other 11 campuses they’ve never known who they are. So this gives everybody who is connected here an identity.”
There are some other changes associated with the consolidation. In the past, all three Coastal Alabama teams have competed in the same division as that was the way the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) was set up. Now, the state association is following the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) format using two divisions — Division I for the bigger schools and Division II for the smaller schools. The Bay Minette campus and its teams, all of which remain the same, will compete in Division I. Monroeville and Brewton will join forces and will compete in Division II.
To avoid any overlapping, Monroeville will give up baseball but has added men’s and women’s tennis, while Brewton has eliminated softball but is gaining men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country. Brewton will also field teams in baseball and volleyball while Monroeville will field teams in basketball and softball.
Head and others with the school will be hiring coaches for the new sports.
“We have done a little bit of realigning,” Head said. “Nothing will change in Bay Minette. All of our programs are going to stay the same. They will be competing at the Division I junior college level. Monroeville and Brewton will be one athletic department and they will be our Division II junior college. … We’ll actually have more student-athletes than we’ve had before.
“I feel like it will help in a positive way. When you had the Sun Chiefs, the Eagles and the Warhawks people still kind of called it Faulkner, Alabama Southern and Jeff Davis a little bit. Now that none of that exists, it will help finalize it’s Coastal Alabama. It’s not Faulkner State or whatever. It’s one college, not three separate schools. It represents the unification throughout all the footprints of our school.”
Head said he is excited about the changes and looks forward to what the re-branding will do for the school and its athletic programs going forward.
“I think it helps, definitely,” he said. “I think it helps in recruiting because the branding is great. The look and the design that has gone into it, I think that will help. But I think also, just having the more defined identity will help. People will know who we are.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
