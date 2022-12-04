Tony Waldrop, Ph.D., the retired University of South Alabama president, has died at the age of 70, according to an email to USA students on Sunday.
Waldrop died in Chapel Hill, N.C. after a long illness, current USA Presdient Jo Bonner wrote in the email.
“He was a pivotal leader who worked tirelessly to improve our graduation rates, elevate our research profile and raise our academic standards,” Bonner wrote. “He insisted on sharing credit for the many accomplishments made during his administration with our incredible faculty and staff.”
Waldrop was the third president in the school’s history and served in the position from 2014 to last year. Among his many accomplishments, Bonner points out, include the expansion of USA Health, construction of an on-campus stadium, the development of the School of Marine and Environmental Sciences and the launching of an Honors College and the Pathway USA program for transfer students.
“Under Dr. Waldrop’s leadership, the university completed its Upward & Onward comprehensive fundraising campaign that raised more than $160 million,” Bonner wrote. “He also helped guide our University through the challenging and uncertain times of a global pandemic.”
Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalized by the family, Bonner wrote, but a guestbook will be placed near Waldrop’s portrait in the Whidon Administration building for all who knew and respected him to leave sympathies.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
