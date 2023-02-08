The South Alabama softball team hits the road to start the 2023 season this weekend, but unlike a year ago when the Jaguars played their first 22 games of the year on the road, they will play their first home games of the year the following two weekends.
“I don’t think there will ever be another [year like] last year. That was crazy,” head coach Becky Clark said, noting the team’s two home tournaments didn’t fall into place so “we had to hit the road.”
But while they may not have a long string of consecutive games on the road that doesn’t mean the Jags are taking it easy. They open in the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., against Louisville, Northwestern, St. John’s, Tennessee and Indiana starting Friday and continuing through Sunday. They return home for the Mardi Gras Classic at Jaguar Field Feb. 17-19, playing Mississippi Valley State, Missouri State and Rutgers (twice), then play McNeese State in a home game on Feb. 21 before the South Alabama Invitational Feb. 23-25 in which the Jags will face Tulsa (twice), Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech. The Jags then head to Auburn for a tournament, playing the Tigers twice as well as Texas Tech and Bowling Green, then there’s another Florida tournament prior to beginning Sun Belt Conference play March 17-19 at home against Georgia State.
“This group, they’re grinders,” head coach Becky Clark said of her team. “They’re a tough group, a competitive group. We come right out of the gate facing some really good teams so we get to be tested early. I think this is a group that’s going to like the challenge and wants to compete.
“There’s a lot of speed and a lot of power on this team. We have Olivia Lackie back and Jenna Hardy back. Both of those kids are all-conference pitchers. We’ve got Kaitlyn Hughes as a returner and then we brought in a lefty from Jacksonville, Fla., Madison Lagle. She had a lot of success in the state of Florida, so we feel like she’ll help a lot as well.”
Clark said she feels the Jags’ roster and the lineups she can produce will be balanced. There are returning players who will play key roles as well as some new players who are expected to step in and contribute right away. Leading the returning players is outfielder Mackenzie Brasher of Orange Beach, who along with Lackie is a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection. Middle infielder Odalys Cordova is back after missing last season following shoulder surgery. She was the 2021 Florida Junior College Player of the Year.
Lackie was 15-8 a year ago in the circle with 208 strikeouts in 155 innings and a 2.02 earned run average. Brasher was the team’s leading hitter with a .341 average and also had 20 stolen bases. The Jags also return two other top hitters in former Baker standout Victoria Ortiz (.317, 12 home runs) and Meredith Keel (.293).
Other newcomers expected to help include Marley Sims, who played at Chipola, Fla., JC last season and will also play middle infield and brings good speed to the lineup, and Sasha Willems, a catcher from Australia who is a transfer player from Howard Junior College who was a JUCO All-American.
“We have a lot of good pieces to the team, a lot of new pieces in key spots, so there may be a little bit of an adjustment period in there, but we definitely have the pieces to work with,” Clark said.
South Alabama is coming off a 25-11 season last year overall and a 16-6 finish in Sun Belt play. The Jags are picked to finish third in the league behind top-pick Louisiana and Texas State, with Troy and James Madison picked to finish fourth and fifth, respectively.
“ULL [Louisiana] is going to be ULL and Texas State is going to be good again,” Clark said. “We added James Madison, so you’ve got another team in the conference that’s got World Series experience. I’m excited about that because it’s going to add another piece to it. … There are a lot of really good things happening in the Sun Belt, and I think it’s going to be a good year for us softball-wise.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.
