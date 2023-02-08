Mackenzie Brasher South Alabama

Mackenzie Brasher

 Bobby McDuffie / McDuffie Images LLC

The South Alabama softball team hits the road to start the 2023 season this weekend, but unlike a year ago when the Jaguars played their first 22 games of the year on the road, they will play their first home games of the year the following two weekends.

“I don’t think there will ever be another [year like] last year. That was crazy,” head coach Becky Clark said, noting the team’s two home tournaments didn’t fall into place so “we had to hit the road.”

NCAA SOFTBALL: OCT 23 LSU at South Alabama

Coach Becky Clark — October 23, 2016: During an NCAA softball game between the South Alabama Jaguars and the LSU Tigers at Jaguar Field in Mobile, Ala. LSU won 13-1.

