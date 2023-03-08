Riding the wave of their best season ever as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member in 2022, the South Alabama football team is set to begin on-field preparations for the 2023 season next week with the beginning of spring practice. The Jaguars are set to get started on Friday, March 17, with the annual spring game scheduled for Saturday, April 15.
Head coach Kane Wommack and his staff will welcome back more than 20 players who played key roles in last season’s 10-3 overall record that included a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference play. The Jags shared the best record in the West Division with rival Troy.
While three key players will not return — Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL Combine participants Jalen Wayne (wide receiver) and Darrell Luter Jr. (cornerback), as well as offensive lineman James Jackson — the Jags will welcome back a large number of players from last season’s team.
There will also be some newcomers via recruiting and the transfer portal who will join the team for spring drills, looking to gain the attention of the South Alabama coaches and grab some playing time in the fall.
“I think we’ve done a really good job of maximizing the momentum of our program in terms of on-field success and how that’s been affecting our recruiting specifically,” Wommack said. “Some of our first recruiting effort was to retain our players. We’ve really been doing that all throughout recruiting, and it’s been successful.”
Among the offensive players who will be returning are quarterbacks Carter Bradley and Desmond Trotter, running backs La’Damian Webb and Braylon McReynolds, wide receivers Devin Voisin and Caullin Lacy, and linemen Reggie Smith and Josh McCulloch. Bradley, who transferred from Toledo, had a record-setting year for the Jags, throwing for 3,343 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 64.6 percent of his passes. Trotter, his backup and a former Jags starter, entered the transfer portal but chose to return. He played in five games and completed 75 percent of his throws.
Webb, a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, gave a strong punch to the running back position. He fought through injuries in the preseason and during the season to rush for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry. McReynolds, a true freshman a year ago from McGill-Toolen, stepped right in with the Jags. He rushed for 326 yards and caught 21 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown. He also returned kicks. At wide receiver, Devin Voisin caught 64 passes for 871 yards and five touchdowns, while Lacy hauled in 65 passes for 816 yards and six scores.
On defense, Jaden Voisin had 80 total tackles with two interceptions and five pass breakups. Trey Kiser, a special teams stalwart, stepped in when Quentin Wilfawn was injured at linebacker and produced 76 total tackles, 56 of those being solo stops. He also had two sacks. Linebacker James Miller, who transferred from Indiana, where Wommack was defensive coordinator before being named the Jags’ head coach, finished with 68 total tackles, and defensive back Yam Banks, another All-Sun Belt selection, produced 50 tackles, six interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
Wilfawn, who was injured in the Jags’ third game of the year at UCLA and missed the remainder of the season, will return, giving South Alabama added depth and experience on defense. He will be joined by safety Keith Gallmon, a preseason All-Sun Belt selection last year who missed the entire season following surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.
Some newcomers will be worth noting during spring practice. High school signee Gio Lopez, a quarterback from James Clemens, enrolled early and will take part in spring practice. Others who signed with the Jags and enrolled in January to be eligible to take part in spring practice include former SEC offensive linemen Jordan Davis (South Carolina) and Reed Buys (Mississippi State).
The list also includes running back Kentrell Bullock (Ole Miss), cornerback Reggie Neely (Tulane and East Mississippi Community College), wide receiver Javon Ivory (Memphis) and cornerback La’Dareyen Craig (Florida State and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College). Craig is a Mobile native who played his prep career at Baker.
South Alabama will open its season on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Tulane, last season’s Cotton Bowl winner over USC, at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The Jags’ first home game is Saturday, Sept. 9, against Southeastern Louisiana.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
