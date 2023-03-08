South Alabama Football

South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

Riding the wave of their best season ever as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member in 2022, the South Alabama football team is set to begin on-field preparations for the 2023 season next week with the beginning of spring practice. The Jaguars are set to get started on Friday, March 17, with the annual spring game scheduled for Saturday, April 15.

Head coach Kane Wommack and his staff will welcome back more than 20 players who played key roles in last season’s 10-3 overall record that included a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference play. The Jags shared the best record in the West Division with rival Troy.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

